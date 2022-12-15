34°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 6:45 am
 
Updated December 15, 2022 - 7:22 am
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college f ...
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

SPORTS

Las Vegas Bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl has the distinction of being the first scheduled bowl matchup between the SEC and the Pac-12 in 33 years. The Oregon State Beavers (9-3) will take on the Florida Gators (6-6) at Allegiant Stadium. It’s an early start time, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, thanks to the Raiders-Patriots game being bounced out of the “Sunday Night Football” slot and the time it takes to prepare the stadium. Tickets start at $40; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Pinkbox Doughnuts, with mascot Pinky shown, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Dec. 21, 202 ...
Pinkbox Doughnuts, with mascot Pinky shown, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Dec. 21, 2022, with giveaways, including two prizes of $5,000. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

DOUGHNUTS

Pinkbox 10th anniversary giveaways

On Wednesday, you might want to head to Pinkbox Doughnuts to pick up some pink plops (or other confections of choice). Doughnut orders that day will feature hidden tickets with prizes, including two awards of $5,000. All Pinkbox locations are participating except for Allegiant Stadium. The giveaways celebrate the local bakery’s 10th anniversary.

Johnathan L. Wright

Mike Ness, of Social Distortion, performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Spee ...
Mike Ness, of Social Distortion, performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Social Distortion

As timeless as a black leather jacket, which they’ve long come clad in, SoCal’s Social Distortion have evolved from punk forebears to punk-informed roots rockers since getting started back in 1978. Frontman Mike Ness’ voice still sounds like the product of 10,000 cigarettes and just as many lonely nights. It’s just set against a more Americana-leaning backdrop these days. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $39.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Ivan L. Moody of Five Finger Death Punch seen at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday ...
Ivan L. Moody of Five Finger Death Punch seen at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert

OK, so plenty of country dudes are metalheads at heart, but it’s exceedingly rare for country and metal acts to actually hit the road together. That changes when Las Vegas metallers Five Finger Death Punch team up with rough-and-tumble country singer Brantley Gilbert. They may have their differences, musically speaking, but here’s one thing they have in common: No one on stage will be wearing sleeves when the two team up at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $56; ticketmaster.com.

Victoria De Angelis, left, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin perform during the Global Citizen ...
Victoria De Angelis, left, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Måneskin

Anyone who happened to catch rock ’n’ roll peacocks Måneskin when they opened for the Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium in November 2021 knows this bunch is certainly at home on big stages in even bigger moments. And understandably so: The coed Italian glamsters are superstars in Europe, even if they’re just starting to break out here. To wit: They’re up for best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Feel the flamboyance at 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane performs with the band during a house show in the East Csar ...
Rusty Maples frontman Blair Dewane performs with the band during a house show in the East Csar Chvez neighborhood of Austin, Texas on Friday, March 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Blairfest

In September, the Vegas music community lost one of its most beloved members, Blair Dewane, best known as the affable, always entertaining frontman for indie rockers Rusty Maples and The Skooners. In honor of his passing, said community will celebrate his life with Blairfest, featuring Ian Dewane and Friends paying tribute to Blair’s catalog alongside Same Sex Mary, Black Camaro, Dusty Sunshine, Mercy Music, Hassan Hamilton and many others at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Sand Dollar Downtown and the Showroom at the Plaza. Free; plazahotelcasino.com.

Jason Bracelin

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs defeat the Colorado Mammoth 12-9 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, N ...
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs defeat the Colorado Mammoth 12-9 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Las Vegas Desert Dogs)

SPORTS

Desert Dogs’ debut

We’re running out of fingers on which to count the valley’s professional sports teams. The most recent addition, the National Lacrosse League’s expansion Las Vegas Desert Dogs, will make their home debut against Panther City Lacrosse Club. It’s the first of nine home games in their inaugural season. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

The live musical experience “Peppa Pig’s Adventure” comes to the Orleans S ...
The live musical experience “Peppa Pig’s Adventure” comes to the Orleans Showroom on Thursday. (Shore Fire Media)

FAMILIES

‘Peppa Pig’s Adventure’

Peppa Pig is heading out on a holiday camping trip with her little brother, George, and friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe in “Peppa Pig’s Adventure.” The live musical experience promises singing, dancing, games and surprises. See it at 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in the Orleans Showroom. Tickets start at $35; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

National Sangria Day

To celebrate National Sangria Day on Tuesday, Chayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar at the Linq Promenade is serving red sangria made with red wine, apples, red grapes, fresh oranges and triple sec, as well as white sangria made with white wine, pineapple, peaches, apples and peach schnapps.

Johnathan L. Wright

Carversteak in Resorts World is offering a Locals Appreciation Menu through December. (Carversteak)
Carversteak in Resorts World is offering a Locals Appreciation Menu through December. (Carversteak)

FOOD & DRINK

Locals Appreciation Menu

As its one-year anniversary approaches, Carversteak in Resorts World is offering a Local Appreciation Menu through December. The menu features welcome cocktail, choice of Caesar salad or French onion soup, choice of wet-aged strip loin or seasonal salmon, and choice of warm cookies or crème brûlée for dessert. Menu served from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Cost: $95 plus tax and gratuity.

Johnathan L. Wright

