Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Summerlin Patriotic Parade, a concert by Louis Tomlinson and stand-up shows by Theo Von lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman, Zach Whitecloud, left, and goaltender, Logan Thompson, center, ride the Knights’ team float during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

FOURTH OF JULY

Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

Las Vegas won’t soon forget the last time the Golden Knights were in a parade. The next time, though, should be a bit more subdued. The team will once again have an entry — one of more than 70 total, including 20 inflatables — in the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. The 29th installment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive. For more information, see summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Louis Tomlinson

Why put yourself at risk of being mangled by golf ball-sized hail like those poor fans at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre when you can see Louis Tomlinson in the great indoors? The One Direction alum is bringing his “Faith in the Future” world tour to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $57; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Live jazz at Vic’s

From Friday through Sunday, Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place in Symphony Park, presents jazz musicians Domas Žeromskas and native Las Vegan Julian Brooks. They will be joined by locals Dave Osterm on bass and Paul Ringenbach on drums. Performances begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. nightly. Besides its jazz club and restaurant, Vic’s features a sports bar and gaming lounge. Reservations: vicslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Theo Von

Theo Von has made a career out of sharing too much. The star comedian’s appeal is grounded in his willingness to flay open his Louisiana upbringing and explore how that background manifests itself in the preternaturally funny man he’s become, his comedy equally sincere and self-effacing. See him at 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday and July 7 and at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are sold out; check resale sites.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

“Every gun makes its own tune.” So says Blondie (aka Clint Eastwood) in the symphony of bullets that is “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” arguably the apex of the spaghetti Western oeuvre. See the Sergio Leone classic on the big screen at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Beverly Theater, 516 S. Sixth St. Tickets are $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend

Look at you, big-timer, you’re invited to Kevin Hart’s birthday party. Sort of. The superstar comedian will celebrate turning 44 with a four-day bash at Resorts World. It kicks off July 6 with a performance by rapper Ludacris at Zouk Nightclub, where fellow hip-hoppers J Cole and Jack Harlow will take the stage July 7 and 8. Hart will close out his “Reality Check Tour” at the Resorts World Theatre on July 7 and 8, and Kaskade and Party Next Door and Rock the Bells will play Ayu Dayclub on July 8 and 9. Ticket prices vary; rwlasvegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

SHOWS

‘Spice Wannabe — The Spice Girls Tribute’

Three decades after their formation, if the Spice Girls are still what you want — what you really, really want — there’s a show for that. Say you’ll be there when “Spice Wannabe — The Spice Girls Tribute” opens a monthlong run. See it at 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with additional performances through July 27, in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur. Tickets start at $49.95; excalibur.mgmresorts.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

The Generous Pour

On Monday, The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall launches its 15th annual summer tasting event, The Generous Pour. Through Sept. 3, guests may sample from a list of rosé, white and red wines selected by the 2019 and 2022 Wine Enthusiast winemakers of the year. Cost: $35 with dinner purchase.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Poisoning Pigeons in the Park’

Before he largely left the music scene behind to teach mathematics, musical satirist Tom Lehrer amassed fans ranging from Princess Margaret to Dr. Demento. Some of his more indelible songs will be explored in Majestic Repertory Theatre’s cabaret-style revue “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows through July 15, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $35; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Build Your Own Pizza

Crust & Roux at Town Square continues its B.Y.O. (Build Your Own) Wednesdays, held the first Wednesday of each month, with folks making 12-inch pizzas to pair with endless pours of wine and bubbles. While pizzas bake, guests may design take-home bouquets from a supply of fresh flowers. A slice of dessert pie caps off the evening. Cost: $50. Tickets: Reserve in advance by emailing amazur@ayyahospitalitygroup. com or via direct message to @crustnroux on Instagram.

Johnathan L. Wright