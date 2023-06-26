Where to celebrate 4th of July, watch fireworks

Fireworks shows are set to launch across Southern Nevada for July Fourth. Check out our listings of Independence Day celebrations around the Las Vegas Valley.

Fireworks light up the sky during a Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Emily Sandoval, holding flag, 9, waits for the fireworks to start during a Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, and goaltender Logan Thompson, center, ride the Knights’ team float during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes waves on “America Standing Tall” float during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In this July 3, 2021, file photo, a dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fireworks go off above the M Resort in Henderson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks shows and events happening around Southern Nevada.

The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are set to appear at the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, and their anthem singers Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers are scheduled to give an acoustic concert at the M Resort. The Aviators will host postgame fireworks shows July 2 and 3, with the Lights presenting a show after their game on July 4. Plus, the annual Night of Fire will light up the sky July 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after stock car racing.

Here is a list of some of this year’s events.

Boulder City

The 75th annual Damboree on July 4 will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will perform a flyover and the parade will get underway. The parade route will begin at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park (Avenue B and Sixth Street). Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking is $20. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/damboree

Caesars Palace

The resort will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. caesarspalace.com

Cashman Field

The Las Vegas Lights play the New Mexico United at 6 p.m. July 4 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Fireworks will follow the match. Tickets start at $15. lightsfc.com/tickets

Floyd Lamb Park

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, will feature fireworks, a DJ, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 6 p.m. July 4. Admission is free. lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6; 702-229-5463.

Green Valley Ranch Resort

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party at the resort’s Backyard area. Tickets start at $35 for ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the Casino Gift Shop or the Essentials Gift Shop. Daybed and cabana rentals at the pool or the Pond can be booked online. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Henderson

The city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration will feature live music, water games, food vendors and more, 6-9:30 p.m. July 4 at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road. Little Texas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. The City of Henderson has also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, the M Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com.

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. lakelasvegas.com

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. July 2 and July 3 at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Ticket prices vary. A fireworks show will follow the games. aviatorslv.com

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Gates open at 5 p.m. July 3 for the Night of Fire at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring stock car racing, postrace fireworks, $3 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 beers. Tickets are $15 in advance or $30 day of for adults; children 12 and younger are free. lvms.com

Laughlin

The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over Laughlin hotel speakers and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

M Resort

A 15-minute fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. Free public viewing will be available at the resort. A premium firework viewing experience will also be available from the M Pool. The pool will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Daytime pool admission is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 10 and younger, with limited seating availability. Cover Lane, featuring Vegas Golden Knights anthem singers Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers, will perform starting at 7:45 p.m. themresort.com

Mesquite

The “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” show will be launched at 9 p.m. July 4 from the mesa behind the Eureka casino, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. A patriotic soundtrack will accompany the fireworks and be broadcast on local radio 88.1-FM. eurekamesquite.com

Plaza

Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party for ages 21 and older from the pool. For cabana and daybed rentals, visit plazahotelcasino.com.

Red Rock Resort

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 4. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a viewing party at the Sandbar pool. Tickets start at $35 for ages 12 and older, and start at $10 for ages 2 to 11, and are available at the gift shop. Day cabana rentals at the pool can be booked online. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Summerlin

The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature military and veterans groups, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Aviators, floats, balloons, performances and more, starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and travel south to Village Center Circle before turning west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlinpatrioticparade.com