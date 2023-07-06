Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The NBA Summer League and NBA Con, a celebration of all things Lego, and a UFC fight card and fan fest top this week’s lineup of things to do.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, dunks during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SPORTS

NBA Summer League/fan fest

The hype is massive and so is he: Recently drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs, 7-foot-3½-inch Victor Wembanyama is the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James over two decades ago. Be among the first to see him get his first taste of NBA action when he takes part in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, which begins Friday and runs through July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Tickets start at $45; unlvtickets.com. Also tipping off Friday: the first-ever NBA Con at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Along with appearances by NBA legends and current stars, the family-friendly fan fest will feature performances by musical artists, the latest trends in NBA fashion and sneakers, limited-edition apparel, collectibles and more. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $60 ($30 for ages 12 and younger); nbacon.com.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILIES

Brick Fest Live

Look, we’re not here to judge, but if you’re not stoked about seeing a giant, 6-foot Darth Vader made out of Legos, then perhaps it’s time for you to re-evaluate your choices in life. Such creations will be on display at Brick Fest Live, where you can also plunge into the Giant Brick Pit, filled with 200,000 of the colorful plastic doodads, build your own creations and more. The fun begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at The Expo at World Market Center. Tickets start at $19.99; brickfestlive.com.

Jason Bracelin

FRIENDLY COMPETITION

Trivia Night

The topic is — chronology of the pharaohs! From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Front Yard at Ellis Island casino launches its Tuesday Trivia Nights with a host of topics. Grab a group, beers from the Ellis Island brewery and let your esoterica freak flag fly. Reservations encouraged, via OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Las Vegas Lights

Setting foot on a professional soccer pitch when you’re not on the team will usually end in handcuffs. This weekend, it could end in a world record. Las Vegas Lights FC is inviting all fans onto the field at halftime of their match against Birmingham Legion in an attempt to set the unofficial world record for largest water balloon fight at a soccer match. Thousands of pre-filled water balloons will be available for free. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field. Tickets start at $15; lightsfc.com/tickets.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

UFC 290/fan fest

The UFC’s biggest weekend is back. The UFC X fan festival is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets start at $25 each day; tix.axs.com. That leads up to UFC 290, headlined by Yair Rodríguez challenging Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title. It starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $300; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

When his shirt comes off, it’s on. Superstar stand-up Bert Kreischer is known for performing topless, baring his chest and insecurities in unison, the latter of which he scales to great comedic heights. He’s headlining Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, with a lineup including Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Lewis Black, Big Jay Oakerson, Ralph Barbosa, Maddy Smith, Cipha Sounds and Carter Cruise. The fest hits town at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $35; tix.axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

‘Michael Grimm: A Benefit of Love’

Michael Grimm, a favorite on the local entertainment scene before and after winning “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, has been battling an undisclosed illness since May and has a long road to recovery. The singer’s friends are stepping in to help with “Michael Grimm: A Benefit of Love.” All proceeds from the musical performance will go toward his medical expenses and ongoing care. It’s set for 4 p.m. Sunday in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets start at $50; silvertoncasino.showare.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Seafood Spectacular

Buffets aren’t as abundant as they used to be in Vegas, but Wynn Las Vegas keeps up tradition with its lavish Buffet at Wynn. Through Sept. 4, the Buffet includes a Seafood Spectacular menu with offerings that range from caviar selections and a sushi station to spit-roasted Asian pig, cold shellfish, and chefs live-preparing Mongolian-style roasted whole crab leg with lobster tail and jumbo shrimp. The menu is served from 1 to 9 p.m. daily for $74.99.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

Discovery Day

Experience the outdoors in air-conditioned comfort during Discovery Day at Clark County Wetlands Park. Encounters with live desert creatures are scheduled, as are crafts, activities and appearances by mascots Mojave Max and Tommy the Turtle. Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

SHOPPING

Summer Night Market

Summer Night Markets begin Saturday at the UnCommons development, 6880 Helen Toland St. in southwest Vegas. The markets feature purveyors of home goods, vintage clothing, body products and more. Folks are also encouraged to visit The Sundry food hall (including full-service Mizunara and B.S. Taqueria) and Salt & Straw ice cream, both newly opened at UnCommons. The markets run 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday as well as Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

Johnathan L. Wright