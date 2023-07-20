Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

SPORTS

Battle for Vegas

It’s your first chance to cheer on the Golden Knights since that raucous Stanley Cup parade — and the Raiders will be there, too. The franchises, led by captains Reilly Smith and Maxx Crosby, will face off once again in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game. The Home Run Derby will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, with first pitch at 8, at Las Vegas Ballpark. A few tickets may be available at ticketmaster.com; otherwise check resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Sand Dollar Lounge anniversary weekend

Singing the blues in Las Vegas for nearly five decades now, the Sand Dollar Lounge celebrates its 48th anniversary with a bevy of acts this weekend, including The Mess Arounds, Ian Crawford & Cosmic Mule, Wildrose, The Moanin’ Blacksnakes and the Chris Tofield Band. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sand Dollar, 3355 Spring Mountain Road. Free; thesanddollarlv.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

SlamBall

Somewhere, deep in your lizard brain, you’ve been itching for more SlamBall. The wild sport that combines elements of basketball, football and hockey, but mostly looks like a bunch of grown folk going berserk at a trampoline park, is back. Opening night features three contests: Rumble vs. Mob and Slashers vs. Lava, with the winners playing each other. Every game will be played at Cox Pavilion, and they’ll each be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+. The first game begins at 4 p.m. Friday, with additional sessions scheduled for Thursdays through Sundays through Aug. 13. Tickets start at $30; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Ping Pong Thai’s anniversary

Through Tuesday, Ping Pong Thai Restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary. People who share or tag @pingpongthaivegas on Instagram will be entered to win an iPad or AirPods, no purchase necessary. Diners in the restaurant on Tuesday will be entered to win and will receive a free coconut ice cream. Ping Pong Thai is at 2955 E. Sunset Road, Suite 109.

Johnathan L. Wright

SHOPPING

Gothrage Sale

The best place in Las Vegas to buy embalmed dead animals just got better: Cemetary Pulp, the city’s self-professed home for the weird and nerdy, is hosting Gothrage Sale, a goth garage sale with “local folks selling their pretties from their personal collections” as well sideshow performer Auzzy Blood, the Al Vapor Taco Truck and music by DJs Kounter Attack. Get creepy from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Cemetery Pulp, 3950 E. Sunset Road. Free; cemeterypulp.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Treasure Island’

You don’t expect to see “Treasure Island” at Majestic Repertory Theatre. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “The Manson Family: An Opera,” sure. Just not Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of swashbuckling pirates hunting for buried treasure. Adapted and directed by artistic director Troy Heard, this version with an all-female cast is considered Majestic’s first all-ages accessible show — even though, technically, it’s recommended for ages 10 and up. See it at 7 p.m. July 27, with additional performances through Aug. 19, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $20; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jimmy Eat World/Manchester Orchestra

“This is a song about finding yourself in rock ’n’ roll,” Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins explained while introducing “Something Loud” at the When We Were Young festival in November, hammering his heart with his fist as if to emphasize the origin of his words. Such unabashed earnestness is at the core of the band’s songbook, as well as emo in general, and they’ve long been one of the leading faces of the genre. See Jimmy Eat World team up with Manchester Orchestra at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Beer and burger deals

On Wednesday, Slater’s 50/50 celebrates its fifth anniversary at both stores with 50 percent off a signature 50/50 Burger with the purchase of one at full price (for dining in). The anniversary $5 craft beer special runs through July 30. The Clark County Commission is declaring Wednesday “Slater’s 50/50 Day,” with a presentation and ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. at the Silverado Ranch store, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. The other Slater’s is at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift’

Calling all Swifties. Hear some of the singer’s most iconic hits, performed by a string quartet that’s lit by the gentle glow of candles, during “Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.” Shows are set for 6 and 8:30 p.m. July 27 at The Industrial, 2330 Industrial Road. Tickets start at $35; feverup.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Italian meets bourbon

Beginning 7 p.m. July 27, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, is presenting a four-course dinner featuring Jefferson’s Bourbon. Raul Faria of Pernod-Ricard, owner of Jefferson’s, is hosting. Pairings include Jefferson’s Ocean Rye with housemade pappardelle and cinghiale wild boar. Reserve $175 tickets (plus tax and tip) by calling 702-361-1661 or emailing info@gaetanoslv.com. A prepaid inclusive option is available for $225 from Gaetano’s OpenTable page.

Johnathan L. Wright