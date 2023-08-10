Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, Beck and Phoenix in concert and the Raiders’ preseason opener head this week’s lineup in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) guards New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SPORTS

Commissioner’s Cup final

That in-season tournament the NBA announced last month that would see the semifinals and finals played in Las Vegas? That’s basically the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup. In this year’s championship game, the Aces host the New York Liberty with a $500,000 prize pool on the line. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $12; tix.axs.com.

MUSIC

Beck/Phoenix

He’s got two turntables and a microphone; they’ve got a deep, diverse catalog of alt-pop hits. Together, bohème singer-songwriter Beck and French indie rockers Phoenix make for an eclectic, electric pairing. See them at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $45; tix.axs.com.

FOOD

Deals for teachers

Through Aug. 31, Hussong’s Mexican Cantina, in Boca Park and the Shoppes at Mandalay Place at Mandalay Bay, are offering back-to-school specials for educators and staff in Clark County. The deals: a free Original Margarita or drink of the month with entrée purchase, a free appetizer with entrée purchase or a free nonalcoholic drink with appetizer purchase. Must have valid school ID.

SPORTS

Raiders vs. 49ers

The autumn wind is still another month away. “The Autumn Wind,” though, returns Sunday when the Raiders open their preseason against their former neighbors, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are sold out, but they’re available on resale sites.

THEATER

Shotspeare presents ‘Macbeth’

It’s “Macbeth” the way Shakespeare never intended it. Shotspeare is bringing its boozy interpretation of the Bard’s classic play — complete with audience participation, swordplay and a drinking game mentality — to town for one night only. See the production in all its anything-can-happen glory at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Vegas Theatre Company, 1025 S. First St., No. 110. Tickets are $22.50; theatre.vegas.

MUSIC

Greta Van Fleet

Yeah, they sound a lot like Led Zeppelin … but since when is that a bad thing? A week after their latest album “Starcatcher” debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, flamboyant rockers Greta Van Fleet hit town in support of said record. Hear their new tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $40; tix.axs.com.

FOOD

Farewell to summer

Beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars hosts its Ferragosto cocktail party featuring spritzes and food stations. Ferragosto is the Italian national holiday in which people take time off to barbecue, travel or simply relax at the end of summer. Cost: $85. Tickets: rpmrestaurants.com/events/ferragosto-3.

MUSIC

Dogstar

Here’s your chance to see the band with the most famous bass player this side of the Beatles. Dogstar, the three-piece with Keanu Reeves on bass, is touring in support of “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” the group’s first album in 23 years. See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $35; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

FOOD

Social Hour

Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton offers Social Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with wine, local Crafthaus Brewery cans, cocktails and small bites such as house potato chips, truffle fries, bacon dates, Caprese salad skewers and shrimp cocktail.

MUSIC

Clutch

With songs about redneck shoguns, skeletons on Mars and, uh, Emily Dickson, hard rockers Clutch kick out the jams with equal parts whimsy and fury. Catch them on their “No Stars Above Tour” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $37.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

