Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Raiders’ home opener, Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio music fests, Knights vs. Kings and Marc Maron top the lineup for the week of Sept. 22-28.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is gang tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Al Solito Posto, near Summerlin, is serving this classic Negroni for Negroni Week that ends Sept. 24, 2023. (Al Solito Posto)

SPORTS

Raiders’ home opener

The “Sunday Night Football” crew is coming to town for the Raiders’ home opener against the Steelers. The last time the two teams met, Pittsburgh prevailed 13-10 on Christmas Eve in what would prove to be Derek Carr’s final game with the Raiders. The Week 3 matchup is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Life is Beautiful

A lot has changed since Life is Beautiful debuted as a two-day event in October 2013: Downtown has blossomed into a flourishing arts and nightlife district, brightened by the many murals the festival has commissioned, and the event has grown right along with it, developing from a fest that drew 30,000 fans a day in its early years to now bringing in crowds of 65,000 daily. LiB celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, headlined by homegrown rockers The Killers, hip-hop prime mover Kendrick Lamar and electronic music duo Odesza. lifeisbeautiful.com

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

iHeart Radio Music Festival

The “other” massive music gathering to hit Vegas this week sees the iHeartRadio Music Fest return to town with rockers the Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Lenny Kravitz, hip-hop heavyweights Lil Wayne and Travis Scott, country favs Kane Brown and Tim McGraw, women-in-command TLC, Kelly Clarkson and Sheryl Crow and more. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59 per day or $119 for a two-day pass; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Golden Knights vs. Kings

The city hasn’t been the same since the last time the Golden Knights skated on home ice. You could say the same for William Karlsson’s liver. The Stanley Cup winners will be back in action, kicking off their slate of four preseason home games with this faceoff against the L.A. Kings, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Negroni Week

The week celebrating the classic cocktail runs through Sunday, with options at several local restaurants. Among them are the ASP Gin Negroni (Botanist Gin, Punt e Mes, Aperol, Campari) at Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village, a 9th Island Negroni (pineapple- and pork-infused Dos Caras Blanco Tequila, Campari, sweet vermouth, pineapple Tajin foam) from The Golden Tiki in Chinatown, and a classic version from 138 Degrees in Henderson.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Marc Maron

Marc Maron has made picking at personal and societal scabs an equally cutting and cathartic form of comedic bloodletting. At times it’s brutal, at others it’s heartfelt and contemplative, but it’s always funny. See him at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Comedy Arts District, 1511 S. Main St. Tickets are $40; wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Danzig

In August 1998, bluesy rockers Danzig released their self-titled debut, an album informed by The Doors, Elvis, Willie Dixon, Roy Orbison and an abundance of skulls. They’re celebrating the record’s 35th anniversary on their current tour by playing “Danzig” in its entirety, topping a loaded bill that also includes Polish death metallers Behemoth, devilish doo-wop duo Twin Temple and Venom-informed Cleveland ragers Midnight. See them at 6:30 pm. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Rooftop happy hour

BrewDog in the Showcase Mall, with its enormous rooftop terrace overlooking the Strip, offers happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It features 16-ounce pours of BrewDog draft for $7, $10 cocktails, and two-for-one nibbles like bang bang chicken and chips with house guacamole.

Johnathan L Wright

MUSIC

L.A.vation

It seemed as though the U2 tribute band L.A.vation would beat its inspirations to the punch this fall by booking a local show at the Plaza the night before the start of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.” Then Bono and the gang showed up in front of the Plaza last weekend for a late-night video shoot. But if you still haven’t found what you’re looking for when it comes to tickets for U2’s residency, L.A.vation may be the sweetest thing available. See them at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Plaza. Tickets start at $30; plazatix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BEER

Half-off deal

For National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28, Ping Pong Thai Restaurant, 2955 Sunset Road, Suite 109, is offering 50 percent off all Thai beers from 4 p.m. to closing.

Johnathan L. Wright