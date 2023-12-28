44°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 7:05 am
 
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Kelly Clarkson

This weekend, pop star Kelly Clarkson — whose lungs rival the power of a jet engine — resumes her “Chemistry” residency in Vegas, a show dedicated to the study of chemical bonds and molecules. Either that or it’s a hit-laden spree of signature tunes such as “Since U Been Gone” and “Miss Independent.” Find out at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $79; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

New Year’s Eve dinner

From noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Ada’s Food + Wine in Tivoli Village is offering a four-course menu, with wine pairings, for $100. The menu features choice of cauliflower panna cotta or duck rillette; choice of caramelized shallot tart or beets and chicory salad; choice of truffle and celery root mezzaluna, pan-seared branzino or dry-aged New York strip; and a dessert to be announced. Glamorous “Golden Age” dress is encouraged. Tickets are $100; opentable.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Guests raise their beer mugs for a cheers during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

PARTY

‘Midnight in Munich’

Ring in the new year at a reasonable hour with “Midnight in Munich.” The annual celebration at Hofbräuhaus includes traditional Bavarian favorites such as Spargelsuppe and Gebackener Tortenbrie, along with a DJ, raffle and a balloon drop as revelers mark the arrival of the new year at 3 p.m. — aka midnight in Munich. The party starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

New Year’s Day brunch

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., is presenting brunch with its signature dishes. Among these dishes are a croissant sandwich with a choice of chorizo, Angus beef patty, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or bacon that is topped with a fried egg, muenster and garlic aïoli for $15, or a Welcome Elvis made from two Belgian waffles topped with bacon, warm banana butterscotch and peanut butter whipped cream, also for $15.

Johnathan L. Wright

Illusionist David Blaine performs live onstage during the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SHOWS

‘David Blaine: Impossible’

During his first Las Vegas residency, this year’s “In Spades” at Resorts World, David Blaine dislocated his shoulder when he missed his mark during an 80-foot fall into a stack of cardboard boxes. The night before, he’s said, was the closest he’d come to blacking out during his underwater, breath-holding act. See what the magician has in store for audiences when “David Blaine: Impossible” opens in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. See it at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Katt Williams performs during the Great America Tour at Philips Arena on Friday, February 3, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

COMEDY

Katt Williams

“Never let them see you sweat.” This is a time-honored adage that comedian Katt Williams does not heed. The highly excitable funnyman works himself into such a lather on stage that perspiration flows right along with the punchlines. As such, the man’s energy remains consistently infectious. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $63; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Wrestler Kevin Owens goes airborne over Solo Sikoa during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WRESTLING

‘WWE Live Holiday Tour’

This week’s “Friday Night Smackdown” is a recap of the year’s best moments. While it’s airing, some of the show’s top stars will be on the Strip as part of the “WWE Live Holiday Tour.” LA Knight, Iyo Sky, Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair and Solo Sikoa are advertised as being on the card. See the action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $25.80; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Bacon Day deal

To celebrate National Bacon Day on Saturday, Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza in the Linq Promenade is offering $2 off slices of meat lovers pizza ordered from the to-go window beginning at 11 a.m.

Johnathan L. Wright

This image released by the Library of Congress shows Meg Ryan, left, and Billy Crystal in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally." (MGM/Library of Congress via AP)

MOVIES

‘When Harry Met Sally …’

There’s so much more to “When Harry Met Sally …” than just “I’ll have what she’s having.” Much like there’s more to this screening than just the movie. One of the great romantic comedies of all time, and one of the only decent movies in which New Year’s Eve plays a prominent role, is being paired with a concessions package during the screening and charcuterie, live jazz and a champagne toast afterward to ring in the new year. It’s set for 9 p.m. Sunday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $35; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

John Oliver and Seth Meyers will perform stand-up Sunday at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

COMEDY

Seth Meyers and John Oliver

If the pairing of ace talk show hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver doesn’t make you laugh, well, your funny bone must be a goner. Condolences. For the rest of us, Meyers and Oliver perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $69.95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

