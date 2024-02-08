Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Wu-Tang Clan, the Black Crowes and National Pizza Day deals top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Method Man, left, and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

For National Pizza Day, which is Feb. 9 in 2024, River Rock Pizza & Pasta at Arizona Charlie's Decatur in Las Vegas is offering $5 off all pies. (Anthony Mair)

The 20th annual Dam Short Film Festival runs Wednesday through Feb. 19 in the Elaine K. Smith Center in downtown Boulder City. (Dam Short Film Festival)

"Framboise Noir" by Kiki Toussaint, part of the "Resilience" exhibit on display at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum through Feb. 29. (Las Vegas Natural History Museum)

During Super Bowl week, Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip is serving a Red Lip Classic cocktail that pays homage to singer Taylor Swift's signature maquillage. (Sabin Orr)

Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform during the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes performs during Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle. Bert Kreischer in Omaha, Nebraska. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. 2023

Visitors view one of the many displays at The Mob Museum on Kefauver Day, an annual free admission day for Las Vegas locals on Monday, November 15, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Wu-Tang Clan

Shackling the masses with drastic rap tactics for over three decades now, the Wu-Tang Clan becomes the first hip-hop group to have a Vegas residency with this weekend’s launch of their four-show stint. See why they’re one of the greatest hip-hop acts ever at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $65; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

DRINKS

Red Lip Classic

She’s got that red lip, classic thing that you like … And on Super Bowl weekend, Chéri Rooftop — the new nightclub and lounge, with a 9,000-square-foot terrace, nestled beneath the curving base of the replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas — is serving its own Red Lip Classic: a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail mingling Malibu Rum, Amaretto Disaronno and Baileys Strawberries & Cream liqueur. The $20 Red Lip Classic takes its name, of course, from the singer-songwriter’s famously red lips that keep maquillage fans across the world speculating about exact shades.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are becoming Vegas Super Bowl staples: For the third year a row the blues rockers are hitting town for Big Game weekend. Get your “Remedy” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $59.63; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer

It’ll be two bears, one arena when hirsute comedians and podcast co-hosts Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer team up for this shirts-optional show (at least in the latter’s case). Big guys, big laughs, Big Game weekend. It all makes sense, doesn’t it? See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $69.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

National Pizza Day

From 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, the new River Rock Pizza & Pasta in Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is celebrating National Pizza Day with $5 off all pies for dine-in and takeout. Among the pizzas are the Brooklyn Style with meatballs, spicy capicola, pepperoni, red onion and ricotta cheese, and a Braised Short Rib with wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic and fresh herbs.

Johnathan L. Wright

ART

Class for kids

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the UnCommons development and its tenant Salt & Straw Ice Cream are presenting an art class for children. The class, held in The Assembly event space, 8460 Rozita Lee Ave., teaches kids how to make a puffy valentine’s heart out of recycled materials. Cost: $15; uncommons.com/venue/the-assembly.

Johnathan L. Wright

FREE FOR LOCALS

St. Valentine’s Day at the Mob Museum

Channel your mob wife aesthetic, or whatever the male equivalent is, for the Mob Museum’s commemoration of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on Wednesday. The two Thompson submachine guns used in the Feb. 14, 1929, shooting will be on display from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Former mobster Frank Calabrese Jr. will share stories about the Chicago Outfit following Al Capone’s reign from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In honor of its 12th anniversary, admission to the museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will be free for Nevada residents with ID.

Christopher Lawrence

EXHIBITION

‘Resilience’

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating Black History Month with “Resilience,” a cultural exhibition and historical exploration of scientific contributions by African Americans. Art and poetry by community members will be featured. Ghanaian African dance performer Harold Akyeampong will host folk arts workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 24. “Resilience” will be on display through Feb. 29 at the museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission starts at $11 for adults, $6 for children; lvnhm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

Dam Short Film Festival

For something with “short” in its name, it sure has been around for a long time. The 20th annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen 147 films from around the world as part of 29 thematic program blocks. It’s scheduled for Wednesday through Feb. 19 in the Elaine K. Smith Center in downtown Boulder City. Tickets are $12.50 per film block, $150 for a pass to the full festival; damshortfilm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Vegas Thrill

It’s been a busy few years for professional sports in Henderson. Following the arrival of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League and the NBA G League Ignite, the Dollar Loan Center is welcoming the Vegas Thrill, one of the seven teams in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The team’s first home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 against the Omaha Supernovas. Tickets start at $33; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence