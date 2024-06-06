Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Here’s where Las Vegas families (and, later, adults) can go for movies this summer

CONVENTION

Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender

More than 1,000 performers, producers and fans are expected during the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender. Billed as America’s longest-running burlesque festival, the weekend will be highlighted by the “Titans of Tease” showcase, saluting performers whose careers started before 1975. Current performers will compete for titles during the “Tournament of Tease.” The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender continues Friday through Sunday at The Orleans. Weekend passes start at $300; bhofweekend.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

The mothership lands in Vegas once again when funk greats George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic unholster the “Bop Gun” and get freaky at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

DISCUSSION

‘Strange Tales From the Atomic Age’

It sounds like one of those dime-store paperbacks George McFly would have read in “Back to the Future.” But “Strange Tales From the Atomic Age” has a far more academic bent. Presented by Matthew Malinowski, the Atomic Museum’s director of education, the program will explore some of the hundreds of experiments and detonations at the Nevada Test Site. It’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

Vegas Fringe Festival

The Vegas Fringe Festival is back with performances of a couple of established works alongside some weirdness that you’ll only find over the next two weekends. Sam Shepard’s “Ages of the Moon,” presented by Footlights Productions, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows June 15 and 16. Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape,” presented by Poor Richard’s Players, will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows June 15 and 16. All plays will be staged at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $20; for a full schedule see lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Zach Bryan

Of-the-moment country troubadour Zach Bryan recently said that when his current record deal is up he plans to cut a Jason Isbell covers album. Makes sense: Like that acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter, Bryan’s repertoire is rootsy, wistful, hard-driving and earnest all at once — albeit glossed with a contemporary country sheen. See him at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $75; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

The Feast

Revelry, a weeklong global culinary festival at Wynn Las Vegas, concludes on Saturday with The Feast, which brings together star chefs, beverage tastings and four culinary “universes.” There’s the Casbah Marketplace with street performers and Mediterranean dishes. On the Road to Tulum, chefs prepare fresh heirloom corn tortillas and coastal Mexican dishes. Shibuya Crossing summons the buzzing Shibuya ward of Tokyo with street food, sushi, sashimi and other bites. Four Sixes Ranch, from “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan, serves up wood-fire rotisserie and barbecue dishes at its country cookout. Admission begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $300; lasvegasrevelry.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Henderson Symphony Orchestra

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. The piece, including “Ode to Joy,” was the first symphony to incorporate the human voice. The performance is part of “Imagine,” conducted by Alexandra Arrieche, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lee’s Family Forum. Admission is free; hendersonsymphonynv.org.

Christopher Lawrence

SHOWS

‘Legerdemain’

This show blending close-up magic, comedy and cocktails launches this weekend in the speakeasy at 1923 Live. See “Legerdemain” at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. Tickets are $93 and include one specialty cocktail; 1923lv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

DISCUSSION

Christopher Kimball

The founder of “America’s Test Kitchen” and creator of “Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street” is hosting the first-ever live edition of “Milk Street Radio,” the hugely popular food podcast, at 7 p.m. Monday at The Beverly Theater. The evening will feature discussion, guests, trivia, audience questions and more. Tickets are $25; thebeverlytheater.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Aurelio Voltaire

Halloween comes early when dark cabaret favorite Aurelio Voltaire — you know, the guy behind 2011’s “Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking From a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children” — gets gothy at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $25; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin