Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Missy Elliott

It’s hard to believe, but after three decades in the music business, hip-hop all-timer Missy Elliott is just now embarking on her first headlining tour. In case it takes another 30 years to book her next outing, you’d best not miss the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she earned last year. See Elliott at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Battle for Vegas

Last year’s Battle for Vegas turned into a de facto going-away party for Reilly Smith, the captain of the Golden Knights’ team during the first four years of the charity softball game. This year’s game against the Raiders could offer a few more goodbyes following the Great Player Purge of July 1. See new captain Jack Eichel and the Knights take on AJ Cole and the Raiders in the Battle for Vegas on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m., the home run derby is scheduled for 7, and first pitch is set for 8. Tickets start at $40; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Barbie’

Cool off this summer with the biggest movie of last summer. “Barbie” is this week’s offering during Dive-In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. See it on the marquee at Boulevard Pool, while eating snacks and drinking movie-themed cocktails, at 8 p.m. Monday. Admission is $10 for locals with identification; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

NBA Summer League

For basketball fans, this one’s a layup: See tomorrow’s stars today when the NBA Summer League returns to town featuring plenty of newly drafted rookies and young players sure to impact the sport in the years to come. The games begin at 1 p.m. Friday through July 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $45; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

NIGHTLIFE

Rouge Room giveaway

Ladies Night on Fridays recently launched at the Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort with 50 percent off drinks for ladies from 7 p.m. to close. This Friday, the lounge will be giving away $5,000 in Yves Saint Laurent handbags and gift cards.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Ekoh

Last year alone, forever-ascendant, emotive Vegas rapper Ekoh released a staggering 17 singles, earning millions of streams on Spotify and making him one of the most successful unsigned hip-hop acts around with over 1.2 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. But with numbers like that, who needs a label anyway? See him return for a hometown show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $10.75; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

PARTY

Natural History Museum anniversary

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, is celebrating its 33rd anniversary with a community party featuring crafts, science experiments, Story Time with Dinos, raffle, free ice cream, the opportunity to take photographs with museum characters and more. The party is included with museum membership. Discounted admission for the celebration is $3.50 for ages 3 to 17 and $7 for 18 and older; lvnhm.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘School of Rock’

Head back to class with Dewey Finn and the kids of Horace Green with the Super Summer Theatre production of “School of Rock the Musical.” Based on the 2003 Jack Black movie, “School of Rock” features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes. See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through Aug. 10, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Caviar Day

Vegas can’t resist caviar. And so on Thursday, National Caviar Day, El Bagel in the Promenade food hall at the Fontainebleau is offering a Baller Bagel featuring a housemade bagel topped with cream cheese, minced shallots, chives and 1-ounce of Osetra caviar. Price: $130.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Taylor Swift-a-Thon

Next up at the library? Taylor Swift. Teens and adults are invited to a sing-along as well as Swift-themed activities, games and snacks during the Taylor Swift-a-Thon. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson.

Christopher Lawrence