99°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

FILE - Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019. (Phot ...
FILE - Missy Elliot performs at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2019. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)
More Stories
A rendering of the front elevation of Tamba, an Indian restaurant that is scheduled to open in ...
After long run on Strip, popular Indian restaurant reopening nearby
Chris Peschken, a independent film producer and the founder and chairman of Vegas Film Industri ...
European group to open ‘film factory’ in Las Vegas
Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom speaks at the Clark County Government Center in ...
Las Vegas County? Clark County commissioner says, ‘It’s time’
Shaq shoots for ‘the right thing,’ plans youth facility in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 8:15 am
 

MUSIC

Missy Elliott

It’s hard to believe, but after three decades in the music business, hip-hop all-timer Missy Elliott is just now embarking on her first headlining tour. In case it takes another 30 years to book her next outing, you’d best not miss the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she earned last year. See Elliott at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Jack Eichel and the Knights take on AJ Cole and the Raiders in the Battle for Vegas on Saturday ...
Jack Eichel and the Knights take on AJ Cole and the Raiders in the Battle for Vegas on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Summerlin)

SPORTS

Battle for Vegas

Last year’s Battle for Vegas turned into a de facto going-away party for Reilly Smith, the captain of the Golden Knights’ team during the first four years of the charity softball game. This year’s game against the Raiders could offer a few more goodbyes following the Great Player Purge of July 1. See new captain Jack Eichel and the Knights take on AJ Cole and the Raiders in the Battle for Vegas on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m., the home run derby is scheduled for 7, and first pitch is set for 8. Tickets start at $40; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a s ...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

MOVIES

‘Barbie’

Cool off this summer with the biggest movie of last summer. “Barbie” is this week’s offering during Dive-In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. See it on the marquee at Boulevard Pool, while eating snacks and drinking movie-themed cocktails, at 8 p.m. Monday. Admission is $10 for locals with identification; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center left, runs up the court during an NBA Summe ...
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center left, runs up the court during an NBA Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SPORTS

NBA Summer League

For basketball fans, this one’s a layup: See tomorrow’s stars today when the NBA Summer League returns to town featuring plenty of newly drafted rookies and young players sure to impact the sport in the years to come. The games begin at 1 p.m. Friday through July 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $45; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

In July 2024, Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort introduced Ladies Night, with 50 percent off drinks ...
In July 2024, Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort introduced Ladies Night, with 50 percent off drinks for ladies. (Rouge Room)

NIGHTLIFE

Rouge Room giveaway

Ladies Night on Fridays recently launched at the Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort with 50 percent off drinks for ladies from 7 p.m. to close. This Friday, the lounge will be giving away $5,000 in Yves Saint Laurent handbags and gift cards.

Johnathan L. Wright

Las Vegas rapper Ekoh, who’s real name is Jeff Thompson, just hit #2 on the iTunes hip-h ...
Las Vegas rapper Ekoh, who’s real name is Jeff Thompson, just hit #2 on the iTunes hip-hop chart with his latest album "The De2our.“ Photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Backstage Bar & Billiards, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MUSIC

Ekoh

Last year alone, forever-ascendant, emotive Vegas rapper Ekoh released a staggering 17 singles, earning millions of streams on Spotify and making him one of the most successful unsigned hip-hop acts around with over 1.2 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. But with numbers like that, who needs a label anyway? See him return for a hometown show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $10.75; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

Dylan Steele, 5, of Cibolo, Texas, takes part in "Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period" at ...
Dylan Steele, 5, of Cibolo, Texas, takes part in "Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period" at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

PARTY

Natural History Museum anniversary

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, is celebrating its 33rd anniversary with a community party featuring crafts, science experiments, Story Time with Dinos, raffle, free ice cream, the opportunity to take photographs with museum characters and more. The party is included with museum membership. Discounted admission for the celebration is $3.50 for ages 3 to 17 and $7 for 18 and older; lvnhm.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘School of Rock’

Head back to class with Dewey Finn and the kids of Horace Green with the Super Summer Theatre production of “School of Rock the Musical.” Based on the 2003 Jack Black movie, “School of Rock” features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes. See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through Aug. 10, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Caviar Day

Vegas can’t resist caviar. And so on Thursday, National Caviar Day, El Bagel in the Promenade food hall at the Fontainebleau is offering a Baller Bagel featuring a housemade bagel topped with cream cheese, minced shallots, chives and 1-ounce of Osetra caviar. Price: $130.

Johnathan L. Wright

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in L ...
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Taylor Swift-a-Thon

Next up at the library? Taylor Swift. Teens and adults are invited to a sing-along as well as Swift-themed activities, games and snacks during the Taylor Swift-a-Thon. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson.

Christopher Lawrence

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Struggling retail chain Big Lots faces default, Ch. 11 bankruptcy risk
recommend 2
What can you do about age-related macular degeneration?
recommend 3
Why now isn’t the right time to search for a Medicare Advantage plan
recommend 4
After long run on Strip, popular Indian restaurant reopening nearby
recommend 5
‘Semi-conscious’ hiker dies trying to reach lodging in Grand Canyon, rangers say
recommend 6
Not quite a zoo: How the Mirage made exotic animals part of its brand