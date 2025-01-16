Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Killers, John Fogerty, National Bootlegger’s Day and the Days of the Dead horror convention top this week’s entertainment lineup in Las Vegas.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Chris Phelps)

MUSIC

The Killers

Memory lane became a bustling freeway of emotion in August when The Killers launched their residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their smash debut “Hot Fuss” by performing the new wave-inspired album in its entirety. Their hometown stint was such a success, they’re back for an encore at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Jan. 24 and 25, at the Colosseum. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

National Bootlegger’s Day

From 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, The Underground at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is offering a Bootlegger’s Racket cocktail to celebrate National Bootlegger’s Day (Friday). The cocktail features Buffalo Trace Bourbon, velvet falernum, Licor 43, ginger liqueur, Chartreuse Végétal liqueur and a lemon twist. Cost: $15.

Johnathan L. Wright

CONVENTION

Days of the Dead

If the name didn’t give it away, the Days of the Dead convention is primarily focused on celebrating horror movies. Cast members from the “Hellraiser” and “Terrifier” franchises are among the scheduled attendees, and there’s a 40th anniversary tribute to “The Return of the Living Dead.” But there’s also room for Ace Frehley, Skid Row founders Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo and a “Revenge of the Nerds” reunion. Days of the Dead is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plaza. Admission starts at $25 for Friday and Sunday and $30 for Saturday; daysofthedead.com/lasvegas.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

John Fogerty

He ain’t no fortunate son, but fate will be much kinder to you upon scoring tickets to see Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, who still kicks out the jams with impressive gusto. See the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Jan. 24 and 25, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $125; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Inter Miami CF vs. Club América

Things are about to get Messi. Inter Miami CF, the soccer club co-owned by David Beckham and headlined by Lionel Messi, will kick off its preseason against reigning LIGA MX champion Club América. See it at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $125; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

We’ll see you at the crossroads when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony bring the high-velocity rhymes and soaring melodies in an old-school hip-hop throwdown at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookyln Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $54; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Ultra drag brunch

Ultra Brunch at Gipsy nightclub, 4605 Paradise Road, now takes the stage on Saturdays. The event features a brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas, and performances by a rotating cast and guest performers. Doors open at noon, with the show beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $65; gipsylasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Kodo: ‘Warabe’

In “Warabe,” the taiko performing arts ensemble Kodo looks to its classic repertoire and aesthetics from the collective’s early days. See Kodo’s combination of drums, dance and song at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $44.90; thesmithcenter.com.

MOVIES

‘The Atomic Cafe’

The threat of nuclear attack during the Cold War was no laughing matter — until now. “The Atomic Cafe” presents some of the most absurd moments from newsreels and government training films of the era. Originally released in 1982, it’s been restored in 4K. See it at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets start at $11; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Guest conductor Michelle Merrill will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic in Antonin Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony. Gioachino Rossini’s Overture to “William Tell” and Philip Glass’ Violin Concerto No. 2 (“The American Four Seasons”) round out the program. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence