Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Pitbull

Pitbull is synonymous with Miami, now he’s returning to a hotel with its roots there. “Pitbull: Vegas After Dark the Residency” begins its 2025 run at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Katt Williams

Delivering his material with evangelic fervor, Katt Williams is like a preacher at the pulpit of stand-up when he hits the stage. He works hard, and you’ll laugh harder still, when Williams performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $69; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILIES

‘Fraggle Rock’

Dance your cares away, worries for another day, let the music play, because “Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live” is coming to town. Whether you grew up on the trippy original series from the 1980s or have kids who are watching the Apple TV+ reboot, it’s your chance to see Gobo, Mokey, Boober, Wembley and Red as they set out in search of the Great Song Stone. See it at 3 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $28.80; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

AUCTION

Mecum motorcycles

It’s the equivalent of walking into a museum and being able to buy all the works of art. Mecum’s 34th annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction will include more than 100 motorcycles from the Urban S. Hirsch III Collection, nearly 100 pieces of the Mitzel Builders Motorcycle Collection and bikes from the “Slow Joe” Gardella Estate Collection. Gates open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Feb. 1 at the South Point. Tickets start at $22.50; mecum.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Fish Taco Day

Fried? Grilled? You can get both on Saturday for National Fish Taco Day. Pancho’s at Downtown Summerlin is offering beer-battered mahi mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream and Mexican-style rice and beans, for $23.95. Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch is sending out grilled mahi mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, sweet-sour aïoli, pico de gallo and avocado, or Baja-style deep-fried mahi mahi tacos with avocado, both for $19.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Planet Desert Rock Weekend

Prepare for riffs, riffs and more riffs (with a side of riffs) when one of Vegas’ best heavy music fests returns with a wide range of amps-to-11 bands from around the globe. The festivities kick off with desert rock greats Unida, Italy’s Mr. Bison and more at 6 p.m. Thursday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $40; eventbrite.com. On Jan. 31, stoner rockers Fireball Ministry headline a five-band bill at 6 p.m. at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $45; eventbrite.com. The action continues with the soulful, pile-driving Mos Generator, Brits Sergeant Thunderhoof making their U.S. debut and others at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $45; eventbrite.com. If your ears can handle it, the fest concludes with rockers Duel and more at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $30 in advance, $36 at the door; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Marty Friedman

With solos dizzying enough to induce vertigo, Megadeth’s 1990 masterpiece “Rust in Peace” is perhaps the greatest thrash metal guitar album ever. And virtuoso six-stringer Marty Friedman provided much of the fretboard pyrotechnics. He left the band decades ago, but he remains one of the best in the game. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Double Helix brunch

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Town Square is now serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Among the new dishes: Monte Cristo French toast stuffed with ham and Swiss ($14.99); fried chicken and churro waffles ($17.99); grits with fried chicken or shrimp ($19.99); and a bunless burger with fried egg and hollandaise home fries ($16.99). Bottomless sangria, mimosas or bloody marys are available ($24.99).

Johnathan L. Wright

EXHIBIT

‘Atomic Odyssey’

“Atomic Odyssey,” a new exhibit spotlighting the atom, has opened at the Atomic Museum. Visitors will have access to the Atomic Structure Lab, the Nuclear Reactions Lab and the Radiation Lab for hands-on learning. The exhibit also features artworks by James Stanford, who grew up in Las Vegas and worked as a technical artist in the nuclear industry during the 1970s. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Adult admission starts at $25; atomicmuseum.vegas.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Bagel Backroom

On Thursday, Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, is continuing the Bagel Backroom, its comedy event series, with hosts and comedic couple Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg welcoming headliner Jimmy McMurrin, a Las Vegas native who recently shot a special with “Comedy After Dark.” Comics Lauren Rochelle, Jaclyn Marfuggi and Jamal Coleman also are appearing. Doors open at 7 p.m. for drinks and dinner; the 18-and-older show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20; siegelsbagelmania.com.

Johnathan L. Wright