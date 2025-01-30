Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton planted his flag on the Strip last January with the opening of Ole Red, his restaurant, bar and live music venue in front of the Horseshoe Las Vegas. While he’s performed there, Shelton is taking his show to the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard with the opening of “Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas.” See it at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances through Feb. 15, in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $89; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘Cowboy Bebop Live’

Considering it ran for only 26 episodes in 1998, “Cowboy Bebop” has done a remarkable job of staying in the public consciousness. The music of the anime series is being brought to life, alongside clips from the show, during “Cowboy Bebop Live.” The multimedia experience centers around a performance by the 14-piece jazz ensemble the Bebop Bounty Big Band. See it at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $51; livenation.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DANCE

Nevada Ballet Theatre

Get ready for a double dose of George Balanchine and Igor Stravinsky during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “All That Jazz.” The talents of the choreographer and composer will be on display during “Rubies” and “Duo Concertant.” “Ghost Light (Ripples in the fabric of existence),” by the creative duo of A & A (Alexis Ochin and Arnaud Boursain), will round out the program. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35.55; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Mariah Carey

Mimi’s back. Now that she’s had time to recover from her annual holiday duties, Mariah Carey is returning to the Strip for “The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.” See her third Las Vegas residency at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional performances through Feb. 15, in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $52; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Taste of Georgia

From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Ada’s Food + Wine in Tivoli Village will present a tasting of wines from the country of Georgia, one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world. Warm summers, typically mild winters, mineral-rich waterways and moist Black Sea air combine to create idea conditions for growing fine wine grapes.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Comfort classics

Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, recently introduced weekend counter service that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with a streamlined menu of comfort classics: burgers, sandwiches and milkshakes, plus beer and sandwiches. Among the menu items are a Hatch chile burger, a pot roast French dip and a root beer float. Visit winnieandethels.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Bagel-eating contest

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, will present its third annual World Bagel Eating Championship. The event is open to the public. Joey Chestnut, Major League Eating’s No. 1-ranked competitive eater in the world, is scheduled to defend his title; six other eaters ranked in the global top 15 are scheduled to compete. The purse is $10,000. Details: majorleagueeating.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic

The streets of New York City go symphonic when all-time great MC Nas teams up with the Las Vegas Philharmonic for a rare “Illmatic”-with-strings moment that no hip-hop head should miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Feb. 7 and 8, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Benavidez vs. Morrell

Someone’s O has got to go when interim WBC light heavyweight interim champ David Benavidez and WBA light heavyweight champ David Morrell Jr. put their undefeated records on the line on a loaded card that also features featherweights Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr. in a rematch of one of the most explosive fights of 2021. The action begins at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $155; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Nile

“The Underworld Awaits Us All” when Egyptian-themed death metal greats Nile return to kick out classics like “Snake Pit Mating Frenzy” and “Lashed to the Slave Stick” alongside fellow ragers Six Feet Under, Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy at 6 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $38; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin