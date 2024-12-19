‘90 Day Fiancé’ star dies in Las Vegas at age 66

David Murphey, one of the stars of the reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” died at his Las Vegas home at age 66, his family said.

This undated photo shows David Murphey, star of the TV show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." Murphey's family announced that he died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AMG-Parade)

David Murphey, whom many got to know during his time on the reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” passed away in Las Vegas due to a personal health battle, his family said. He was 66 years old.

The sad news was shared by his family, who posted a message on social media saying, “We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years.”

While the statement didn’t clearly state what illness Murphey had, TMZ reported that, according to a Clark County spokesperson, he died from heart-related problems, including cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

“David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT,” the family statement said.

His family also mentioned his time on the reality TV series, noting that “the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.”

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time,” Murphey’s family wrote.

As for how fans could pay tribute to Murphey, his family suggested, “friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name,” crediting his “fierce love for cats” and “effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home.”

Many people shared condolences and notes on social media, with fans writing in the comments, “Oh no…I enjoyed him on the show. You could tell he was such a kind man. What a loss,” and “WHAT?! No! Oh David.. rest in peace buddy. What a kind soul. Maaaan. Devastating.”

Fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast members also commented on Murphey’s death, with Tom Brooks writing, “We were only with him last week RIP my friend heartbreaking.”

Statler Riley said, “So sorry to hear that. He was such a nice guy. Shocking and unexpected. May he rest easy. Will definitely send a donation for cats, so glad that he had a passion for them,” while Amira Lollysa wrote, “My friend. Rest in peace.”