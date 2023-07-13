Andy Cohen to tape 5 shows on the Strip during BravoCon 2023

Tickets for the three-day convention will go on sale next week.

Andy Cohen is seen at a panel discussion during BravoCon in 2022. (Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)

There’s enough Bravo and Bravolebrities coming to BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas to make even the most dedicated Bravoholic’s head spin.

And now we have ticket info.

More than 150 of the cable channel’s stars are scheduled to attend the convention, set for Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum.

In addition, five episodes of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will be filmed at Paris Las Vegas.

According to organizers, BravoCon 2023 will include more than 60 live events celebrating shows including all nine “The Real Housewives” series, the “Below Deck” shows, “Married to Medicine,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Summer House,” “Summer House Martha’s Vineyard,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Winter House.”

Attendees also can expect the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, immersive activations and expanded photo opportunities.

Three-day Bravoholic general admission tickets ($550 plus taxes and fees) and Future Bravolebrity VIP tickets ($1,200 plus taxes and fees) will go on sale at 9 a.m. July 21 at BravoCon2023.com.

Tickets to the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” tapings will be available at a later date.