94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

Andy Cohen to tape 5 shows on the Strip during BravoCon 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Andy Cohen is seen at a panel discussion during BravoCon in 2022. (Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)
Andy Cohen is seen at a panel discussion during BravoCon in 2022. (Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)

There’s enough Bravo and Bravolebrities coming to BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas to make even the most dedicated Bravoholic’s head spin.

And now we have ticket info.

More than 150 of the cable channel’s stars are scheduled to attend the convention, set for Nov. 3-5 at Caesars Forum.

In addition, five episodes of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will be filmed at Paris Las Vegas.

According to organizers, BravoCon 2023 will include more than 60 live events celebrating shows including all nine “The Real Housewives” series, the “Below Deck” shows, “Married to Medicine,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Summer House,” “Summer House Martha’s Vineyard,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Winter House.”

Attendees also can expect the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, immersive activations and expanded photo opportunities.

Three-day Bravoholic general admission tickets ($550 plus taxes and fees) and Future Bravolebrity VIP tickets ($1,200 plus taxes and fees) will go on sale at 9 a.m. July 21 at BravoCon2023.com.

Tickets to the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” tapings will be available at a later date.

MOST READ
1
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
2
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
3
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
4
Kylie Minogue’s Strip residency to open ahead of F1 race, sources say
Kylie Minogue’s Strip residency to open ahead of F1 race, sources say
5
‘It will end badly’: Man threatened violence at Caesars Palace
‘It will end badly’: Man threatened violence at Caesars Palace
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ken Jeong, a cast member in the Apple TV+ television series "The Afterparty," poses f ...
Ken Jeong’s prescription: Pursue your passions
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The doctor-turned-actor’s career takes a serious twist with his latest role in the Apple TV+ murder mystery “The Afterparty.”

More stories
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
Top poker pro wins 2nd bracelet of this WSOP, 6th overall
Inmate in Nevada maximum security prison stabbed to death
Inmate in Nevada maximum security prison stabbed to death
Does Medicare pay for diabetic supplies and equipment?
Does Medicare pay for diabetic supplies and equipment?
Savvy Senior: Elder mediation can help navigate thorny caregiving issues
Savvy Senior: Elder mediation can help navigate thorny caregiving issues
Arson suspect in $2M fire arrested after returning to Las Vegas
Arson suspect in $2M fire arrested after returning to Las Vegas
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question
TV icon Donna Mills says retirement is out of the question