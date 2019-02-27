MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Downtown Las Vegas casino to be featured on ‘Ghost Adventures’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2019
 

Zak Bagans and the rest of the Ghost Adventures Crew didn’t need to do much traveling for upcoming episodes of their Travel Channel series. Two of the next four were filmed in the Las Vegas Valley.

Debuting at 9 p.m. Saturday, the next installment of “Ghost Adventures” finds Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley investigating the Palomino Club in North Las Vegas. According to the episode description, “Several tragic deaths have saturated the club with raw human emotion, creating a charged paranormal atmosphere and possibly fueling murderous behavior among employees and patrons.”

Either that or it sounded like a great time out with the boys. “No, really, honey. We have to spend all night in the strip club. Because, ghosts!”

Then, at 9 p.m. March 23, the crew checks out Binion’s, which is described as “an infamous Las Vegas casino with a dark and violent history. The long-abandoned hotels, sealed off and left frozen in time, have created a paranormal pressure cooker just waiting to explode.”

Those episodes follow in the ghostly footsteps of their recent visit to Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror. That episode next airs at 11 p.m. Friday on Travel Channel.

