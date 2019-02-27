Downtown Las Vegas casino to be featured on ‘Ghost Adventures’

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses with his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum located at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

From left, Jay Wasley, Aaron Goodwin, Zak Bagans and Billy Tolley investigate the Palomino Club in North Las Vegas for "Ghost Adventures." (Travel Channel)

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew visit Binion's in downtown Las Vegas. (Travel Channel)

Zak Bagans and the rest of the Ghost Adventures Crew didn’t need to do much traveling for upcoming episodes of their Travel Channel series. Two of the next four were filmed in the Las Vegas Valley.

Debuting at 9 p.m. Saturday, the next installment of “Ghost Adventures” finds Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley investigating the Palomino Club in North Las Vegas. According to the episode description, “Several tragic deaths have saturated the club with raw human emotion, creating a charged paranormal atmosphere and possibly fueling murderous behavior among employees and patrons.”

Either that or it sounded like a great time out with the boys. “No, really, honey. We have to spend all night in the strip club. Because, ghosts!”

Then, at 9 p.m. March 23, the crew checks out Binion’s, which is described as “an infamous Las Vegas casino with a dark and violent history. The long-abandoned hotels, sealed off and left frozen in time, have created a paranormal pressure cooker just waiting to explode.”

Those episodes follow in the ghostly footsteps of their recent visit to Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror. That episode next airs at 11 p.m. Friday on Travel Channel.