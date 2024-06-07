86°F
Final spin: Pat Sajak’s last episode as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host has arrived — PHOTOS

Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of ce ...
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" in New York on Sept. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)
Pat Sajak, a Washington Capitals season ticket holder, introduces the players for the Capitals ...
Pat Sajak, a Washington Capitals season ticket holder, introduces the players for the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington.
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White appear aboard the Wheel of Fortune Express in Miami on Feb. 12 ...
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White appear aboard the Wheel of Fortune Express in Miami on Feb. 12, 1987 to tour 33 cities from Miami to Washington, DC.
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Fri ...
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019.
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak display "The Wheel of Fortune" cake, in celebration of its 4,0 ...
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak display "The Wheel of Fortune" cake, in celebration of its 4,000th show. "Wheel" marked its 4,000th show Monday, Nov. 10, 2003.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak enter the stage during the Wheel of Fortune taping at the Venetian Sa ...
Vanna White and Pat Sajak enter the stage during the Wheel of Fortune taping at the Venetian Sands Expo Friday July 17, 2009.
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak are seen during taping of "The Wheel of Fortune," at New York' ...
Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak are seen during taping of "The Wheel of Fortune," at New York's Radio City Music Hall. "Wheel" marked its 4,000th show Monday, Nov. 10, 2003. (AP Photo/Steve Crise)
Pat Sajak on the set of "Wheel of Fortune." (courtesy)
Pat Sajak on the set of "Wheel of Fortune." (courtesy)
Pat Sajak, left, and Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host af ...
Pat Sajak, left, and Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest will become the new "Wheel of Fortune" host after Pat Sajak's retirement.
By Kaitlyn Huamani The Associated Press
June 7, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

LOS ANGELES — After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak’s final turn as the renowned host of “Wheel of Fortune” will air tonight.

Sajak’s co-host and letter turner Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her partner on Thursday’s episode, calling him “like a brother” and a “true lifelong friend.” In the pre-recorded video that featured clips and photos of their 41 years as co-workers, she added that their personal friendship has meant even more than their professional collaboration.

White’s heartfelt farewell message for Sajak, in which she was holding back tears, tees Sajak up for what will likely be a memorable finish on tonight’s episode.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show’s 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him. White will stay on as Seacrest’s co-host through the 2025-2026 season, based on a contract extension she signed in September.

In a recent interview for “Good Morning America” with Sajak’s daughter Maggie, who serves as the show’s social correspondent, the host said he felt “surprisingly OK” given that he announced his retirement almost a year before his final show.

“I’ve had time to sort of get used to it and it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run,” he said.

Looking back on his time with the popular game show, Sajak said he is grateful for how audiences across the country connected with the show and made it a part of their daily routines.

“Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became a part of popular culture, and more importantly, we became a part of people’s lives,” he said. “That’s been awfully gratifying.”

