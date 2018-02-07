TV

‘Game of Thrones’ creators ready to tackle new Star Wars series

The Associated Press
February 7, 2018 - 3:46 am
 

LOS ANGELES — “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm.

The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that the command that Benioff and Weiss have of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars. No release dates have been set.

Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are honored and a little terrified by the responsibility. They plan to get started on Star Wars when the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is complete. It is set to air in 2019.

 

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
TV Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like