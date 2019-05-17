‘Gotham’ ends on high note as Dark Knight rises
The finale of the Fox series heads this week’s list of TV’s Cheers and Jeers.
Cheers to “Gotham” … for its batty ending. Fox’s April 25 series finale was a biff-bang-pow! joy fueled by a full-on Joker, Ben McKenzie’s subtly seasoned Gordon and a mostly unseen Caped Crusader who seemed up for the job of protecting our beloved city.
Jeers to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” … for going to the dogs. Usually, we’re all about the Bravo ladies’ pack mentality, but their whining about Dorit dumping a pooch and Lisa seemingly leaking the story has us ready to roll over and play dead.
Cheers to “Jeopardy!” … for finding a winning way to keep us tuning in. With his $1 million-plus run and often off-putting demeanor, contestant James Holzhauer has — without question — given the game-show staple some real buzz.
Jeers to the Daytime Emmys … for being shut out by the networks. Again. The annual celebration of TV’s early shift has been relegated to airing online since 2016, even though the shows honored — such as big winner “General Hospital” — all run on broadcast or cable. Nice way to take care of your own, folks!