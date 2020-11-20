‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season filmed in Las Vegas finally has an air date

The world was a simpler place — all the way back in the spring of 2019 — when the local production began.

Host/chef Gordon Ramsay in an episode of Hell's Kitchen. (FOX)

Host/chef Gordon Ramsay in the season premiere of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Jan 7, 2021, on FOX. (Brian Bowen Smith/FOX)

You remember “Hell’s Kitchen,” right?

The Fox cooking competition that was one of seemingly a bajillion reality shows hosted by Gordon Ramsay back before the network decided to only focus on masked singers?

The one so popular Ramsay opened a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in front of Caesars Palace?

Anyway, “Hell’s Kitchen” is finally returning to Fox after more than two years with its season filmed in Las Vegas.

The world was a simpler place — all the way back in the spring of 2019 — when production crews transformed the inside of Caesars Entertainment Studios into a more camera-friendly version of the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.

Back then, only true policy wonks knew about Dr. Anthony Fauci, “Old Town Road” was just hitting the airwaves, and Baby Yoda wouldn’t fill our hearts with joy for another six months.

Considering that each month of 2020 has felt like seven years, it will be interesting to see just how much this upcoming season has aged.

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns to Fox at 8 p.m. Jan. 7.

