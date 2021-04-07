‘Hell’s Kitchen’s’ next Las Vegas season gets premiere date

Gordon Ramsay is shown outside Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace in 2018. (Pat Gray)

The wait for the second Las Vegas-based season of “Hell’s Kitchen” won’t be nearly as long as the first.

The current season, airing at 8 p.m. Thursdays on Fox, was filmed at Caesars Entertainment Studios all the way back in the spring of 2019. The next season, the show’s 20th, was recorded right after that. Fans, though, will only have to wait a few more weeks to see it.

“Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” debuts at 8 p.m. May 31. The season pits 18 aspiring chefs, all of whom are 23 or younger, against each other for a prize package including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.

In December, just before this season rolled out, executive producer Arthur Smith told the Review-Journal the show’s creative team had been wanting to bring the competition to Las Vegas, for its first foray outside Los Angeles, for years.

“When you’re doing a show for as long as we’ve been doing this show, we’re always thinking of ways to change it up, energize it,” Smith said, “while at the same time not changing it up so much that people go, ‘What did you just do to “Hell’s Kitchen”?’ ”

