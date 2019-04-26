Hoda Kotb delivers some big news

"Today" show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set at NBC Studios on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. NBC is marking six months with its new team of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the "Today" show, a pairing made necessary by Matt Lauer’s firing on sexual misconduct charges. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Cheers to Hoda Kotb … for delivering some great news. “Today” viewers got a much-needed break from all the politics and international tragedies when the NBC morning-show host called in April 16 to reveal that she’d adopted her second daughter, named Hope. Mother and baby are doing great; fans are still totally verklempt.

Jeers to “NCIS: LA” … for taking so long to enlist “JAG.” You’d think the NCIS franchise, which was spun off from CBS’ late military-law drama back in 2003, would have gotten stars David James Elliott and Catherine Bell back in court sooner than this season’s finale.

Cheers to “General Hospital” … for a recast that has our temps rising. After losing Michelle Stafford in a soapy, backstage contract battle, ABC’s daytime staple enlisted delicious “Guiding Light” alum Cynthia Watros to step into Stafford’s stilettos as shady Nina Reeves.

Jeers to “Schitt’s Creek” deniers. Honestly, after the Roses’ uplifting, uproarious season finale — complete with an engagement, community-theater “Cabaret” and a gorgeous showcase for Emily Hampshire’s Stevie — anyone who willingly ignores Pop’s perfect comedy doesn’t deserve its joy.