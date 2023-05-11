64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

Jacklyn Zeman, Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70

By Alicia Rancilio The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 - 7:18 am
 
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman arrives at the 40th Anniversary of Soap Opera Digest in Los Angeles on Feb ...
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman arrives at the 40th Anniversary of Soap Opera Digest in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2016. Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital" for 45 years, has died at age 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday and says she died after a short battle with cancer. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," ...
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to a patient in an ambulance during a taping of 'GH's' first prime-time special in Los Angeles, on Nov. 20, 1996. Zeman, who played the character for 45 years on the ABC soap opera, has died at 70. Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," ...
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to a patient in an ambulance during a taping of 'GH's' first prime-time special in Los Angeles, on Nov. 20, 1996. Zeman, who played the character for 45 years on the ABC soap opera, has died at 70. Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)

Jacklyn Zeman, who became one of the most recognizable actors on daytime television during 45 years of playing Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital,” has died. She was 70.

Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday. News of her death was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini.

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and a true professional that brought so much positive energy with her work.”

ABC Entertainment and “General Hospital” also released a statement stating, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Zeman joined “General Hospital” in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to regard Geary as family off camera. “I’m probably closer to him than I would be a real-life brother,” she told co-star Maurice Benard last year on his YouTube series “State of Mind.”

Bobbie had worked as a teen prostitute and given up a baby for adoption but had managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a spirited, upbeat woman who was as sweet as pie but who also had a sense of self. She didn’t suffer fools and had no problem revoking the niceties if warranted.

“Bobbie has been a fascinating person for me to play,” she said in an interview in 1982. “I get to do … all the things that most women think about but wouldn’t dare.”

One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes was in 1994, when Bobbie’s daughter B.J. was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and then-husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who had Kawasaki disease.

Laura Wright, who plays Bobbie’s daughter Carly Spencer, posted a series of broken heart emojis. Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins wrote, “This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left.”

Born March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman discovered a love for dance as a child, and as a teen began acting in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University but dropped out when she was offered a contract at the ABC soap “One Life to Live” after originally being hired for just three days of work.

On “One Life,” she played Lana McClain for a little more than one year and then left for “General Hospital.” “I didn’t even audition,” she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.

Outside soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for college and also acted in commercials. She had a role in 1982’s “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion” and appeared in a string of TV movies, including the ABC Afterschool Special “Montana Crossroads” in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison in the crime drama series “The Bay,” earning her a fifth Emmy Award nomination.

Zeman last’s appearance on “General Hospital” was in April for the wedding of her character’s grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram to fans.

“A great, big heartfelt thank you to the very special people who have been watching us and supporting us and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you.”

She was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray “Murray the K” Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from her marriage to Gordon.

MOST READ
1
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
3
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
4
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
5
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Political commentator Tucker Carlson participates in "A Ship of Fools: James Carville Interview ...
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
By Michelle Tompkins GoBankingRates.com

Tucker Carlson, 52, has the distinction of being the most-watched and possibly one of the most polarizing personalities on cable news. On Friday, April 21, 2023, Carlson signed off Fox News for the last time.

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of ...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network
By David Bauder The Associated Press

Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

 
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
By David Bauder The Associated Press

The break comes less than a week after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

More stories for you
Politician-turned-TV ringmaster Jerry Springer dies at 79
Politician-turned-TV ringmaster Jerry Springer dies at 79
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
Actor Aisha Tyler: Pursue your passion, and don’t fear failure
Actor Aisha Tyler: Pursue your passion, and don’t fear failure
Author of kids’ book on grieving death charged with husband’s murder
Author of kids’ book on grieving death charged with husband’s murder
It’s ‘Bupkis,’ new Vegas comedy series for Brad Garrett
It’s ‘Bupkis,’ new Vegas comedy series for Brad Garrett
Willie Nelson heads eclectic group into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Willie Nelson heads eclectic group into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame