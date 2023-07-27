‘Jewish Matchmaking’ star to speak, make matches in Las Vegas

Matchmaker and dating coach Aleeza Ben Shalom will share insights from the Netflix series and answer questions as part of a community-wide event.

Aleeza Ben Shalom stars in "Jewish Matchmaking." (Netflix)

“Soulmates, they’re made in heaven. And when we come down into this world, we actually have options,” Aleeza Ben Shalom explains early in the Netflix dating series “Jewish Matchmaking.”

“But finding your person is the hardest thing to do in the entire world, and that’s where I come in.”

Ben Shalom, a matchmaker and dating coach by trade, will share insights, answer questions and demonstrate her matchmaking skills, live on stage, as part of a community-wide event.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Adelson Educational Campus theater, 9700 Hillpointe Road.

Tickets start at $36 and are available at yjplv.com/aleeza.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, founders of the Adelson Educational Campus.