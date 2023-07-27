111°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

‘Jewish Matchmaking’ star to speak, make matches in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
Aleeza Ben Shalom stars in "Jewish Matchmaking." (Netflix)
Aleeza Ben Shalom stars in "Jewish Matchmaking." (Netflix)

“Soulmates, they’re made in heaven. And when we come down into this world, we actually have options,” Aleeza Ben Shalom explains early in the Netflix dating series “Jewish Matchmaking.”

“But finding your person is the hardest thing to do in the entire world, and that’s where I come in.”

Ben Shalom, a matchmaker and dating coach by trade, will share insights, answer questions and demonstrate her matchmaking skills, live on stage, as part of a community-wide event.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Adelson Educational Campus theater, 9700 Hillpointe Road.

Tickets start at $36 and are available at yjplv.com/aleeza.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, founders of the Adelson Educational Campus.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
3
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
4
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
5
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber. On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan.

More stories
‘What!’ Steve Kerr reunited with prep teacher at NBA Summer League
‘What!’ Steve Kerr reunited with prep teacher at NBA Summer League
Vegas institution Drai’s takes on Dallas
Vegas institution Drai’s takes on Dallas
Andy Cohen to tape 5 shows on the Strip during BravoCon 2023
Andy Cohen to tape 5 shows on the Strip during BravoCon 2023
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
How to get VIP Sphere show tickets: Attend a convention
How to get VIP Sphere show tickets: Attend a convention
Pioneering vegan restaurant in downtown Las Vegas closes after 8 years
Pioneering vegan restaurant in downtown Las Vegas closes after 8 years