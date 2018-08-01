Joe Piscopo filming pilot for sitcom set in Carson City

Dean DiLullo isn’t waiting for Hollywood to come calling. The Carson Nugget owner has written a pilot script for a sitcom, set inside his casino, that would star his friend Joe Piscopo.

Joe Piscopo sings an updated "New York, New York," during an event to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of America at the Stress Factory Comedy Club Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in New Brunswick, N.J. Famous for his SNL portrayal of Frank Sinatra, the actor, comedian and radio host is a potential candidate for governor in 2017 to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.(AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and Joe Piscopo hosts his morning show during his Radio Business Breakfast at Bergen County College, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Paramus, N.J. During the event, Piscopo announced he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Piscopo also announced he will endorse New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno during her bid in the primary elections for gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“Every day funny things happen in the casino, and this sitcom has captured them,” DiLullo said in a press release.

No network or production company was announced, but the pilot for “Casino Boss” is being directed by Yvette Fintland, a former Miss Hawaiian Tropic whose credits include portraying herself in the role of Danny Wood’s Girlfriend in the 1991 TV special “New Kids on the Block at Disney-MGM Studios: Wildest Dreams.”

In addition to “Saturday Night Live” alum Piscopo, the cast includes comedian Bob Zany.

If you can’t wait to see “Casino Boss” on TV — or are somehow cynical enough to doubt it will see the light of day — you can watch it unfold in person. The production is seeking extras, ages 21 and older, when it films Aug. 9 to 11 inside the casino, 507 N. Carson Street, in Carson City.

A public meet-and-greet with the cast is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the casino’s Loft Bar.