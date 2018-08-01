Joe Piscopo filming pilot for sitcom set in Carson City

Dean DiLullo isn’t waiting for Hollywood to come calling. The Carson Nugget owner has written a pilot script for a sitcom, set inside his casino, that would star his friend Joe Piscopo.
“Every day funny things happen in the casino, and this sitcom has captured them,” DiLullo said in a press release.
No network or production company was announced, but the pilot for “Casino Boss” is being directed by Yvette Fintland, a former Miss Hawaiian Tropic whose credits include portraying herself in the role of Danny Wood’s Girlfriend in the 1991 TV special “New Kids on the Block at Disney-MGM Studios: Wildest Dreams.”
In addition to “Saturday Night Live” alum Piscopo, the cast includes comedian Bob Zany.
If you can’t wait to see “Casino Boss” on TV — or are somehow cynical enough to doubt it will see the light of day — you can watch it unfold in person. The production is seeking extras, ages 21 and older, when it films Aug. 9 to 11 inside the casino, 507 N. Carson Street, in Carson City.
A public meet-and-greet with the cast is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the casino’s Loft Bar.