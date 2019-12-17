‘Kelly and Ryan’ Las Vegas episodes rescheduled

Two of the four shows, filmed at Paris Las Vegas, were pre-empted by impeachment hearings.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” is coming to Las Vegas. (Pawel Kaminski, Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

President Donald Trump hasn’t been the only one inconvenienced by the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings.

Fans of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” who were anticipating the daytime show’s highly publicized Las Vegas week, originally scheduled to air Nov. 18 to 21, only saw two of the four episodes because of coverage of the congressional proceedings.

The two pre-empted episodes, filmed at Paris Las Vegas, finally have air dates. They’ll be accompanied by the two Las Vegas episodes that previously aired.

Shania Twain and a performance by the cast of “Le Reve” will be featured Dec. 26, and Christina Aguilera and Carrot Top will guest on the Dec. 27 show.

Rebroadcasts are scheduled for the episodes focusing on “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz and magician Mat Franco (Dec. 30) and Howie Mandel and performers from “Love” (Dec. 31).

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.