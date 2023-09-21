69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

Rupert Murdoch stepping down as head of News Corp., Fox Corp.

By David Bauder The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 - 6:35 am
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 6:46 am
FILE - Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern A ...
FILE - Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York on Nov. 1, 2017. The media magnate is stepping down as chairman of News Corp. and Fox Corp., the companies that he built into forces over the last 50 years. He will become chairman emeritus of both corporations, the company announced on Thursday. His son, Lachlan, will control both companies. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

Fox said Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.

Lachlan Murdoch said that “we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

Besides Fox News, Murdoch started the Fox broadcast network, the first to successfully challenge the Big Three of ABC, CBS and NBC. He is owner of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Murdoch is a force in the conservative world, where Fox News Channel has profoundly influenced television and the nation’s politics since its start in 1996.

Murdoch vowed in a letter to employees that he would remain engaged at Fox.

“In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas, Murdoch wrote. “Our companies are communities, and I will be an active member of our community. I will be watching our broadcasts with a critical eye, reading our newspapers and websites and books with much interest.”

There was no immediate word on why Murdoch’s announcement came now. Ironically, it is the week author and Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff is publishing a book, “The End of Fox News,” speculating on what will happen to the network when the patriarch is gone.

MOST READ
1
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
2
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
3
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fox 5 host moving to new Las Vegas sports network
Fox 5 host moving to new Las Vegas sports network
Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September
Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September
Former MGM exec Murren to head gaming board for United Arab Emirates
Former MGM exec Murren to head gaming board for United Arab Emirates
House speaker directs panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
House speaker directs panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Longtime ‘Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dies at 99
Longtime ‘Price is Right’ host Bob Barker dies at 99
2 ex-Proud Boys officials sentenced for Jan. 6 attack
2 ex-Proud Boys officials sentenced for Jan. 6 attack