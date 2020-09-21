‘Shark Tank’ adds to cast for its Las Vegas season

It took almost two months, but ABC finally acknowledged Monday that the upcoming 12th season of “Shark Tank” was filmed in Las Vegas.

SHARK TANK - Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec are "Sharks" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The new episodes, shot at The Venetian, debut at 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

Baseball great Alex Rodriguez will return for this season, as will Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky.

Toms founder Blake Mycoskie and fashion designer Kendra Scott will appear as guest sharks throughout the season.

They’ll join returning cast members Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary as they compete to invest in various business and product ideas, helping their creators achieve their own dreams.

Much like the way CBS’ “Love Island” took over The Cromwell for its current season, production of “Shark Tank” moved to a quarantine bubble inside The Venetian as a COVID-19 safety measure.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

