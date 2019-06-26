“The Office” to leave Netflix in 2021

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix will be leaving the popular streaming service.

The cast of "The Office" from left, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott. (NBC)

This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.

“The Office” will no longer be available on Netflix beginning January 2021.

NBC will offer the popular comedy on its own soon-to-be launched streaming platform, NBC Universal said in a statement.

“The Office” is the number one series on subscription video on demand and was streamed for more than 52 billion minutes, according to NBC.

