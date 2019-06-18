Try out for a reality show set in downtown Las Vegas
For those who yearn to participate in a reality show but don’t want to leave the Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Film Office has the solution.
The film office shared a casting call for participants in the “It’s The Downtown Las Vegas Reality Show,” set to film at and near the Fremont Street Experience.
Producers are looking for “actors, comedians, experienced stage artists, specialty talents and strong personalities” for its 10-episode comedy series.
Those interested can email castingsts01@gmail.com. No professional training is required.