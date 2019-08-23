TV best bets for the week of Aug. 25

Dwayne Johnson in "Ballers" photo: Jeff Daly/HBO

Sunday, Aug. 25

“Power”

Starz, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The sixth and final season has been dubbed “The Final Betrayal.” James (Omari Hardwick) is intent on revenge and success — but can he go legit and leave his criminal endeavors behind? Meanwhile, what happened after Angela (Lela Loren) was shot by Tommy (Joseph Sikora) in the Season 5 finale?

“The Affair”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

After the traumatic events of Season 4, the fifth and final season finds Helen (Maura Tierney) involved in a new affair with a charismatic movie star and Noah (Dominic West) caring for his family in her absence. Guest stars this season include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang and Lyriq Bent.

“Ballers”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Technically, financial manager to the (sports) stars Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) resigned at the end of Season 4 so that his battle with the NCAA to get college athletes the paydays they deserve wouldn’t blow back on his colleagues. But if you think he’s staying on the sidelines …

Monday, Aug. 26

“American Ninja Warrior”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The series returns to Las Vegas for Night 1 of the National Finals — a four-week TV event where the season’s top competitors attempt to conquer all four stages of the world’s toughest obstacle course. The first stage will feature eight grueling obstacles, including Roulette Row and Diving Boards, which are new to the course and must be completed in less than 2 minutes, 30 seconds to advance to the second stage.

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV, 5 p.m.

The awards show will air for the first time from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

“Mystic Britain”

Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “The Revenants,” Clive Anderson visits the best-preserved medieval village in Britain, where a jumble of bones found 50 years ago has recently been discovered to carry the signature marks of violence. Legend holds that they might have been revenants — the medieval undead who rose from their graves to cause chaos and spread evil.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

“America’s Got Talent”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience.

“Mysteries Decoded”

The CW, 9 p.m.

In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children — including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran-turned-private-investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to Montauk to investigate one of the most puzzling conspiracy theories of all time.

“Stay or Sell”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

When homeowners love their neighborhood but have outgrown their house, real estate and home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox swoop in to save the day. The husband and wife duo present their Minneapolis-area clients with two options — renovate their current home or buy another property nearby that can be customized. Once the owners decide to stay or sell, Brad and Heather get to work creating a dream family home.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

“America’s Got Talent”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Seven acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semifinal round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the “America’s Got Talent” official app or going to NBC.com.

“Animal Babies: First Year on Earth”

PBS, 8 p.m.

New series

Yes, your heart will be stolen by a spotted hyena, elephant, arctic fox, mountain gorilla, macaque and sea otter as their journeys to their first birthdays unfold in this three-part series.

“Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The former Colorado Springs homicide detective’s ninth and final season opens with him revisiting a case he solved involving a young mother’s frozen corpse and a serial killer’s trademarks.

Thursday, Aug. 29

“Reef Break”

ABC, 9 p.m.

In Part 1 of a two-part night, “Blue Skies,” Petra (Tamala Shelton) unknowingly finds herself in the center of illegal activity involving Regina (guest star LaLa Anthony), the younger sister of criminal Doug O’Casey (Rob Collins). As Cat (Poppy Montgomery) works to free Petra, she comes face to face with an old adversary on the Reef. In Part 2, “Dream Lover,” everyone gathers to celebrate Cat’s birthday.

“Argo: The Real Story”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning 2012 nail-biter told the story of how the CIA helped six American diplomats exit Iran (posing as a Canadian film crew!) during the 1979 hostage crisis. This special spotlights the Canadian officials who assisted in the great escape.

“Queen of the South”

USA, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is closer than ever to becoming the ruthless, untouchable drug lord that we’ve seen in snippets since the riveting narco drama’s very first episode. Tonight’s season finale finds Teresa on what Braga describes as a very dark path, thanks to her partnership with NOLA gang leader Marcel Dumas (Alimi Ballard) and Oksana Volkova (Vera Cherny), a new character with ties to the Russian mob. That dark path may lead to new opportunities for Teresa to expand her operation to New York and even Europe.

Friday, Aug. 30

“Carnival Row”

Amazon Prime

New series

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in this drama set in a Victorian fantasy world where humans and mythological creatures struggle to live side by side. When Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), a human detective, rekindles a forbidden affair with a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), a secret that Vignette holds about a string of gruesome murders threatens the peace of the Row and endangers Philostrate’s world.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”

Netflix

New series

This prequel series to Jim Henson’s 1982 cult film “The Dark Crystal” follows three Gelfling as they set out on an epic journey. Voice talent includes Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Harvey Fierstein, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Samberg and Natalie Dormer.

“Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Examine the history of bluegrass music, from its origins to its eventual worldwide popularity, and hear from dozens of musicians who explain the ways bluegrass music transcends generational, cultural and geographic boundaries.

Saturday, Aug. 31

College football

ABC, ESPN & Fox, beginning at 9 a.m.

It’s the first Saturday of the college football season, and Week 1 includes Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (Fox); Ole Miss at Memphis (ABC); South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (ESPN); Duke vs. Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Atlanta (ABC); Northwestern at Stanford (Fox); Boise State vs. Florida State in Jacksonville (ESPN); Oregon vs. Auburn in the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas (ABC); and Fresno State at USC (ESPN).

“Maigret”

Ovation, 7 p.m.

New series

Brunettes, beware! A killer with a very specific target stalks the cobblestone streets of Montmartre in 1950s Paris — but police detective Jules Maigret (a poker-faced Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean) is on the case. Ovation is airing all four whodunits in the 2016-17 U.K. series about Georges Simenon’s pipe-smoking sleuth.

“Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

New series

BBC America presents the U.S. premiere of this six-part nature documentary series looking at the most dramatic wildlife spectacles on our planet, showing how life responds to natural events that can dramatically transform entire landscapes. Episode 1, “The Great Melt,” reveals how the summer melt of Arctic ice opens up nearly 3 million square miles of ocean and land to beluga whales, foxes, seabirds and narwhals.