TV best bets for the week of June 7

NTVB Media
June 5, 2020 - 5:41 am
 

Sunday, June 7

“30 for 30: Be Water”

ESPN, 9 p.m.

This installment of ESPN’s “30 for 30” sports documentary franchise looks at the life and career of legendary martial arts and screen icon Bruce Lee. “Be Water” is told entirely by the family, friends and collaborators who knew Lee best, with an extraordinary trove of archive film providing an evocative, immersive visual tapestry that captures Lee’s charisma, his passion, his philosophy and the eternal beauty and wonder of his art.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”

Nat Geo, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 2 of the series that takes him on action-filled adventures in the pursuit of food. In the first episode, Ramsay explores Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia. He dives into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters and soars in a seaplane to the rugged interior to fly-fish for trout and extract one-of-a-kind honey, all before facing off against culinary nomad Analiese Gregory to prepare an epic feast.

“I May Destroy You”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

New series

Arabella (Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum) is a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But after her drink is spiked at a nightclub, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

Relive the most memorable romantic moments and jaw-dropping drama on "The Bachelor: The Gr ...
Relive the most memorable romantic moments and jaw-dropping drama on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons --Ever!" (ABC/TODD WAWRYCHUK)

Monday, June 8

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”

ABC, 8 p.m.

New series

With over 18 years, hundreds of men and women, countless romances, and some heartbreaks along the way, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history. In each episode of this 10-episode event, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups and, of course, the most romantic moments.

“Big Time Bake”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

New series

Tick-tock, tick-tock … in this new competition, the clock never stops as gregarious baker Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”) and a revolving group of experts judge contestants’ trio of sweets every two hours.

“Buried Worlds With Don Wildman”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

Travel Channel host Don Wildman takes his thirst for adventure into terrifying new territory to explore mankind’s darkest mysteries in his latest series. This time, Wildman is on a mission of a more cryptic sort, heading to remote regions of Peru, Haiti, Bulgaria and beyond, visiting the dark chasms and caverns of the paranormal and supernatural, tracking alleged lingering ghosts, devilish demons, vampires and witches burned at the stake.

Mother-daughter home renovation duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak star in HGTV's "Good B ...
Mother-daughter home renovation duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak star in HGTV's "Good Bones" (HGTV)

Tuesday, June 9

“America’s Got Talent”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

“Good Bones”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The mother of all renovations! Design duo Karen E Laine and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk buy their most expensive home to date as a new season of “Good Bones” begins.

“World of Dance”

NBC, 10 p.m.

In round three of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic “World of Dance” stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, left, in an episode of the docuseries "Lenox Hill." (Netflix)
Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, left, in an episode of the docuseries "Lenox Hill." (Netflix)

Wednesday, June 10

“Lenox Hill”

Netflix

New series

This docuseries takes an intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a chief resident OB-GYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

“Bulletproof”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 sees Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of cat and mouse with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the U.K.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) close the coffin on Season 2 as they try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.

Zak Bagans wears a mask during the production of "Ghost Adventures: Quarantine." (Tra ...
Zak Bagans wears a mask during the production of "Ghost Adventures: Quarantine." (Travel Channel)

Thursday, June 11

“Don’t”

ABC, 9 p.m.

New series

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”), “Don’t” is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win. Thursday, Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, do their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

“Ghost Adventures: Quarantine”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

In this four-part miniseries, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening experience filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team — maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic — discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time affect the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects.

“The Bold Type”

Freeform, 10 p.m.

New episodes

In the episode “Leveling Up,” three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

Patrick (voiced by Nicholas Hoult) in "Crossing Swords" (Sony)
Patrick (voiced by Nicholas Hoult) in "Crossing Swords" (Sony)

Friday, June 12

“Crossing Swords”

Hulu

Goodhearted wannabe hero Patrick lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans, in this offbeat, medieval-era stop-motion animated series.

“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

Netflix

Season premiere

The animated series created by Radford Sechrist and adapted from his 2015 webcomic returns for Season 2. The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old Kipo Oak, who is searching for her father after being forced to flee from her underground city. She travels through an overgrown post-apocalyptic urban wasteland ruled by sentient mutant animals with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave.

“Ringside”

Showtime, 8:30 p.m.

This documentary, filmed over nine years, chronicles the dramatic upbringing of boxing prodigies Kenneth Sims Jr. and Destyne Butler Jr. and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the south side of Chicago. Filmmakers captured pivotal moments as the young men’s choices and circumstances changed, leading one toward a promising boxing career and the other through the prison system.

Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Victor McLaglen in 1939's "Gunga Din." (RKO Pictures)
Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Victor McLaglen in 1939's "Gunga Din." (RKO Pictures)

Saturday, June 13

“Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime”

Ovation, 7 p.m.

New series

Tommy and Tuppence Beresford were Agatha Christie’s coolest sleuths. Nothing like fuzzy village spinster Miss Marple or fussy Belgian egotist Hercule Poirot, but young adventurers — occasional spies, in fact. The husband and wife (David Walliams and “Call the Midwife’s” Jessica Raine) need each other: He’s stolid and not the cleverest of thinkers; she’s bright but impulsive. In this six-parter, the contemporary intrigues of Christie’s 1922 novel “The Secret Adversary” and 1941’s “N or M?” have moved into the Cold War era.

“Their Killer Affair”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Detective Maxine “Max” Peyton has been enlisted to investigate the murder of a member of Adeline Lilly — a website dedicated to matching married adults who are looking to cheat on their spouse. Perplexed by a charm left on the corpse, Max wonders if there is more to this case than a simple murder. Melissa Archer, Alyshia Ochse, Brandon Beemer and Lauralee Bell star.

“Kipling Classics”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Two classic films based on famous written works by Rudyard Kipling air Saturday. First up is the legendary 1939 adventure film “Gunga Din,” adapted from Kipling’s 1890 poem “Gunga Din,” as well as from elements of his short story collection “Soldiers Three.” Cary Grant, Victor McLaglen and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. star as three British sergeants in colonial India who, with their native water bearer Gunga Din (Sam Jaffe), battle a murderous cult. Next is “Kim” (1950), an adventure film starring Errol Flynn and Dean Stockwell, and based on Kipling’s 1901 novel.

