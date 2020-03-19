TV best bets for the week of March 22

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Episode 303 of OZARK Cr. Steve Deitl/Netflix © 2020

Sunday, March 22

“Attila’s Forbidden Tomb”

Science Channel, 8 p.m.

In the late fifth century, the mighty Roman Empire faced a terrifying enemy — Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as the Huns. But who were the Huns, and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archaeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all — Attila’s lost tomb.

Eddie Money Tribute Concert

AXS TV, 9 p.m.

AXS TV celebrates the life of rock icon Eddie Money, who passed away last year at age 70, with a star-studded two-hour concert filmed live last month. Hosted by Money’s good friend, comedian and actor Louie Anderson, the concert features performances and appearances by Money’s family and fellow music legends covering the late rocker’s hits.

Slow Burn

EPIX, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Season 1 of the docuseries based on the hit podcast concludes its look back at the story of the Watergate scandal that took down a president, and its relation to the current political landscape.

Monday, March 23

“An Affair to Remember”

FXM, 1 p.m.

Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in one of the most romantic movies of all time. The Oscar-nominated 1957 film was directed by Leo McCarey, is a remake of McCarey’s “Love Affair” (1939), was itself remade as 1994’s “Love Affair,” and partly inspired — and features prominently in the plot of — the 1993 romantic comedy classic “Sleepless in Seattle.” But beyond its legacy elsewhere, this film stands on its own with its engaging tale of two strangers, already romantically involved with others, who meet aboard a ship, fall in love and agree to reunite at the top of the Empire State Building in six months if they are both free at that time.

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The Battle Rounds begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses the Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

“The Plot Against America”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Lindbergh’s (Ben Cole) increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the country and captures the backing of Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), with Evelyn (Winona Ryder) becoming a fundamental asset in the Lindbergh camp. Alvin (Anthony Boyle) brings his pride and conscience to bear as he must decide between serving a local real estate magnate or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.

Tuesday, March 24

“East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story”

PBS, 8 p.m.

This new documentary by Sarah Burns and David McMahon (“The Central Park Five,” “Jackie Robinson”) tackles the impact of racism on housing while exploring the daily lives of residents of East Lake Meadows, a 650-unit public housing community on the edge of Atlanta. “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story” is executive produced by Ken Burns.

“This Is Us”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The Pearsons gather to celebrate baby Jack’s first birthday in the fourth-season finale of the hit drama series.

“One Day at a Time”

Pop TV, 9:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Canceled by Netflix after three critically acclaimed seasons, the sitcom “One Day at a Time” was picked up by Pop TV. In Season 4, Penelope (Justina Machado) explores an unexpected relationship, Lydia (Rita Moreno) has a religious crisis, Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

Wednesday, March 25

“Stumptown”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

To get justice, Dex (Cobie Smulders) takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey (Jake Johnson) attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.

“Eating History”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

Two friends — vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga — embark on a quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and most shocking foods to have survived history. Historical eats unsealed this season include a vintage box of Wheaties from 1947, Korean War rations, Star Wars C-3P0s cereal from 1984 and more.

“Earth’s Sacred Wonders”

PBS, 10 p.m.

New series

Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning sacred places on Earth. In the premiere episode, “House of the Divine,” viewers meet a Muslim paramedic who helps fasting worshipers during Ramadan in Jerusalem. A Cambodian man risks his life to save his ancestral spirits from the jungle. A Buddhist warrior monk in China faces a test that will change his life forever.

Thursday, March 26

“Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This film takes a look into the security of election technology, revealing how unprotected our voting systems really are. Following Harri Hursti, the legendary Finnish hacker turned election expert, as he investigates election-related hacks, the film also features candid interviews with key figures in the election security community as well as U.S. senators from both parties who are fighting to protect the sanctity of the votes of U.S. citizens.

“Mysteries of the Abandoned”

Science Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The series that brings ruins back to life through CGI returns with a two-hour premiere, “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.” The episode features a deserted Caribbean city partly buried in a mysterious substance; Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth; Taiwanese temples turned to rubble; an American ghost town that still burns today; and an otherworldly landscape in Africa that proved too hard to tame. Some of these fell victim to the power of Mother Nature, yet others were brought down by the hubris of mankind.

“A Million Little Things”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

As Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Miles (Parker Young). Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.

Friday, March 27

“Ozark”

Netflix

Season premiere

As Season 3 of the acclaimed crime drama begins, it is six months later, and the casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, while Wendy plots for expansion, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Starz, 8 p.m.

The Oscar-winning film makes its debut on Starz. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this entertaining gem that follows an aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing film industry during the end of Hollywood’s golden age. Pitt was showered with best supporting actor awards for his amusing yet compassionate portrayal.

“Vagrant Queen”

Syfy, 10 p.m.

New series

Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon headline this live-action adaptation of the comic book series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith. The series — which boasts an all-female team of writers and directors led by showrunner/creator Jem Garrard — follows Elida (“Rae”), an ex-child queen on the run from a new government seeking to eradicate her and her royal bloodline.

Saturday, March 28

“The Wedding Singer”

IFC, 7 p.m.

In this 1998 rom-com classic starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, struggling musician Robbie (Sandler) is making ends meet as a suburban wedding singer in 1985 when he meets the reception hall’s new waitress, Julia (Barrymore). As the two grow closer, and Robbie’s own romance fizzles, he becomes the world’s worst wedding singer.

“Seasonal Wonderlands”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

Series finale

The finale of BBC America’s nature series visits Okavango to see how a yearly flood creates the lush wetland of the Okavango Delta in the middle of the vast Kalahari Desert.

“Just My Type”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel’s latest original feel-good film finds a pop-culture writer and aspiring novelist, Vanessa Mills (Bethany Joy Lenz), landing the interview of a lifetime with an illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author (Brett Dalton). Suddenly, she finds herself re-evaluating her own life and takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”