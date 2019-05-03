TV best bets for the week of May 5

Adam Nagaitis in the HBO miniseries "Chernobyl" (Liam Daniel/HBO)

Charlotte Hope as Princess Catherine and Alicia Borrachero as Queen Isabella in "The Spanish Princess" (Nick Briggs/Starz)

MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "Missing Pieces" - Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the spectacular Season 6 premiere of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, MAY 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) BARRY SHABAKA HENLEY, NATALIA CORDOVA-BUCKLEY, MING-NA WEN

Sunday, May 5

“World of Dance”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The top act from each division and a wild card (five acts total) will take the stage for the last time. The judges will score their performances based on artistry, precision and athleticism, with the top overall scoring act crowned the Season 3 champion and winning the grand prize of $1 million.

“The Spanish Princess”

Starz, 8 p.m.

New miniseries

This lavish eight-part series tells the story of Spain’s Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) — her seldom-depicted younger years, as she arrives in England to wed Prince Arthur, heir to the English throne, in a marriage contract intended to forge an alliance.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett return for a new season as lies are uncovered and relationships are strained. Babies, wig shifting, silent judging and scandals rule as the women try to pick up the pieces.

Monday, May 6

“The Bachelorette Reunion”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road with “Bachelor Nation” superfans, revisiting some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments from Bachelorette history, leading to a Bachelorette reunion like no other with special surprises along the way.

“Shadowhunters”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

Series finale

The supernatural series based on the “Mortal Instruments” book series by Cassandra Clare comes to an end in a massive 2½-hour event. In “Alliance,” the first part of Monday’s two-part series ender, Clary (Katherine McNamara) comes up with a plan that will bring Shadowhunters and Downworlders together. Then, in the second part, “All Good Things …” Jonathan (Luke Baines) begins his reign of vengeful terror as the Shadowhunters try to find a way to stop him, and Clary must make a sacrifice that could have long-lasting implications for all.

“Chernobyl”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley, Adrian Rawlins and Con O’Neill star in this five-part miniseries that dramatizes the 1986 nuclear accident in the Soviet state of Ukraine. The series explains the events and misinformation surrounding one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, telling the stories of the brave men and women who sacrificed themselves to clean up the disaster’s aftermath and save Europe from an additional catastrophe.

Tuesday, May 7

“Foster”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Oscar winners Deborah Oppenheimer and Mark Jonathan Harris trace a complex path through the processes of the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, trying to upend some of the lasting myths about the foster care system.

“Texicanas”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Boasting one of the largest Latino populations in the United States, San Antonio is a city rich in Mexican culture and flair, making it the leading destination for Mexican nationals. The series follows Penny Ayarzagoitia, Mayra Farret, Lorena Martinez, Anayancy Nolasco, Karla Ramirez and Luz Ortiz, a stylish group of San Antonio sophisticates, as they try to balance their social lives and the demands of raising a family.

“NCIS: New Orleans”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Is Apollyon finally going down? As the two-part season finale kicks off, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and colleague Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) tangle with the shadowy spy network in the war-torn Georgian republic of South Ossetia. Pride is hoping to find a kidnapped FBI special agent (Derek Webster) and closure after losing his dad, Cassius (Stacy Keach), to an Apollyon shooter.

Wednesday, May 8

“Empire”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season finale

As Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) deal with each other’s betrayals, they wonder if this could be the end for their relationship. Meanwhile, Andre’s (Trai Byers) life hangs in the balance and the future of Empire is in jeopardy as the feds close in and the mystery of who is in the coffin is finally revealed.

“Modern Family”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

As the birth of Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan’s (Reid Ewing) twins approaches, the show takes a look back at how each family member celebrated their birthday over the past year.

“Nova: Inside the Megafire”

PBS, 9 p.m.

The docuseries investigates the megafires that have become California’s new normal, such as last November’s Camp Fire blaze, the deadliest and most destructive in the state’s history. (It burned at a rate of one football field per second, killed nearly 100 people and razed two towns in hours.) The No. 1 cause of the fires? Humans.

Thursday, May 9

“Paradise Hotel”

Fox, 8 p.m.

New series

Kristin Cavallari hosts a thrice-weekly reboot of the romantic competition series that premiered in 2003 on Fox, where a group of singles checks in to an exclusive tropical resort and competes to stay in paradise and to win big money. But paradise won’t last forever, and each week, one single will leave the hotel to make room for a brand-new guest who enters the competition. In a new twist to the series, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try to influence what happens on-screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.

“Project Runway”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

We think it’s gonna be a long, long time before you see anything like this again: The designers team up with some surprising assistants to create over-the-top looks inspired by the upcoming Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

”Klepper”

Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

New series

Jordan Klepper returns to Comedy Central in this new docuseries that follows him as he embeds on the front lines of America’s push for change. The first season finds Klepper sinking in a boat with environmental protesters in Louisiana, packing moving boxes with a congresswoman in New Mexico, posting bail at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia and getting body-slammed by a veteran in Texas.

Friday, May 10

“Wine Country”

Netflix

Amy Poehler produced, directed and stars in this comedy about a group of longtime girlfriends who take a trip to Napa to celebrate a friend’s 50th birthday. When two of the friends’ past drama boils to the surface, it makes the weekend tense for everyone, and what was supposed to be a fun, bonding birthday celebration turns into everyone asking themselves the tough question: Are we still really even friends? The film also stars Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Series star Clark Gregg directs the Season 6 premiere, in which the team must come to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or Coulson. The superhero series, which also stars Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet, has already been renewed for a seventh season. “

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Throughout the history of hip-hop, no single group changed the game in the same way the Wu-Tang Clan did. The real story of the Clan unfurls in this original four-part documentary that includes never-before-seen footage and interviews recounting the obstacles traversed to stay united as one Wu family.

Saturday, May 11

“A Feeling of Home”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Jonna Walsh stars as web entrepreneur Abby, whose attempts to hide her Texas roots are complicated by a trip home and an unexpected reunion with her high school sweetheart (Nathan Parsons).

“My Dad Wrote a Porno”

HBO, 10 p.m.

The hit podcast by British writer Jamie Morton comes to HBO. The one-hour special features Morton reading from the Belinda Blinked series of “erotic” novels written by his real-life father under the nom de plume Rocky Flintstone, while Morton’s friends James Cooper and Alice Levine provide hilarious commentary.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, who stars in the film “Late Night,” due out next month, makes her “SNL” hosting debut. The Grammy-nominated Jonas Brothers make their second appearance as musical guest.