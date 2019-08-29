TV best bets for the week of Sept. 1

Among this week’s top choices, the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans M.C.” returns for its second season.

MAYANS M.C. -- "Xbalanque" -- Season 2, Episode 1 (Airs Tuesday, September 3, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Frankie Loyal as Hank "Tranq" Loza, JD Pardo as EZ Reyes, Richard Cabral as Johnny "Coco" Cruz, Michael Irby as Obisbo "Bishop" Loza. CR: Prashant Gupta/FX

Sunday, Sept. 1

“Fear the Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

As Season 5 continues, the remaining characters in this “Walking Dead” spinoff will strive to build a better life for themselves — and find a permanent place to live. Helping that journey along in this episode is the introduction of Rabbi Jacob (“Colony’s” Peter Jacobson), who is discovered in his synagogue by the group’s reformed foe Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Former Marine Sarah (Collins) and “TWD” transplant Dwight (Austin Amelio), meanwhile, grow closer while facing this round’s adversary, Logan (Matt Frewer).

“What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage”

Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Season finale

After “The Flare” is canceled, Fred is heartbroken but must now do his job discussing Fox’s new hit drama “Havenbrook.” Ron Funches and former WWE wrestler Paige stop by the TV after-show for a program that doesn’t actually exist.

“The Righteous Gemstones”

HBO, 10 p.m.

Rejoice: “Justified’s” Walton Goggins makes his debut in the twisted comedy playing pastor Baby Billy Freeman, the younger brother of power-hungry televangelist Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) late wife.

Monday, Sept. 2

“Steven Universe: The Movie”

Cartoon Network, 6 p.m.

This animated musical movie based on the fan-favorite series takes place two years after the events of the Season 5 finale. A now-16-year-old Steven and his friends are ready to enjoy the rest of their lives peacefully. However, all of that changes when a new sinister Gem arrives, armed with a giant drill that saps the life force of all living things. The Crystal Gems must work together to save all organic life on Earth.

“American Ninja Warrior”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The National Finals continue with Night 2 from Las Vegas, where this season’s top competitors tackle the world’s toughest obstacle course. The first stage features eight obstacles, including Roulette Row and Diving Boards, which are brand-new to the course and must be completed in less than two minutes, 30 seconds to advance to the second stage.

“Live Rescue: Emergency Response”

A&E, 9 p.m.

New series

An unflinching look at firefighters and EMTs in action, each episode features compelling moments of emergency first responders from across the U.S. in a wide variety of situations, from car accidents to structure fires, medical emergencies and more.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

“Mayans M.C.”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff is back for Season 2 with the premiere episode “Xbalanque,” in which the Reyes family is divided and the M.C. uncovers an internal leak.

“Hard Knocks”

HBO, 10 p.m.

Season finale

The 14th season of the Sports Emmy-winning docuseries concludes as the drama surrounding the Raiders’ training camp gives way to the drama surrounding their regular season.

“Greenleaf”

OWN, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Debuting in a new time slot, Season 4 begins with the Greenleafs attempting to maintain a united front in the face of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

“America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8 p.m.

Only five of the previous night’s performers will move on to the finals. Wednesday, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round. The episode will also feature a surprise guest performance.

“Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

Journalist Natalie Morales hosts this look at showbiz pioneer Joan Rivers and her 55-year career. The special offers an intimate look at the tough, relentless woman who broke or ignored the prevailing rules of the entertainment industry, and hit rock bottom more than once but rose to greater heights every time.

“Dog’s Most Wanted”

WGN America, 9 p.m.

New series

“Dog” Chapman and his team of bounty hunters, dubbed “The Dirty Dozen,” embark on a cross-country manhunt to find and bring to justice a curated list of fugitives.

Thursday, Sept. 5

NFL Football: Green Bay at Chicago

NBC, 8:15 p.m.

The NFL celebrates its 100th season with this regular-season kickoff game featuring two of the league’s most storied franchises. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Khalil Mack and the NFC North division rival Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

“Mountain Men”

History, 9 p.m.

Season finale

In Montana, Tom Oar caps off his season by building an authentic Native American bull boat worth thousands of dollars. In Alaska, Morgan Beasley struggles to move a ton of greenhouse supplies through miles of dense forest. In North Carolina, Eustace Conway and Raleigh Avery race to fill a rush order for lumber. And in the Ozarks, Jason Hawk and his son, Kai, head back underground searching for more iron ore.

“Activate: The Global Citizen Movement”

National Geographic, 10 p.m.

New series

Each episode of this six-part docuseries delves into a different issue connected to the root causes of, and efforts to eradicate, extreme poverty, as seen in the work of the Global Citizen movement, whose celebrity activists include Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher, Common, Rachel Brosnahan and more.

Friday, Sept. 6

“The UnXplained”

History, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Host William Shatner and his team of scientists, historians, engineers and researchers look into stories that defy the limits of human survival: plane crashes, subzero temperatures and superhuman feats performed while people are in danger.

“Couples Therapy”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

New series

This new docuseries brings viewers into the world of four couples undergoing weekly therapy. Dr. Orna Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles — and extraordinary breakthroughs — typically hidden behind closed doors.

“Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik”

Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

New series

In this six-episode interview series, host Anthony Jeselnik, formerly of Comedy Central’s “The Jeselnik Offensive,” talks with his comedian friends Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

Saturday, Sept. 7

“WOW: Women of Wrestling”

AXS TV, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The 24-episode second season of the all-female wrestling league finds the hit promotion back with a vengeance. The premiere finds The Beast, Jungle Grrrl and Havok lining up to challenge WOW world champion Tessa Blanchard. A Triple Threat Number One Contender Match will decide who wrestles Blanchard for the title.

“Identity Theft of a Cheerleader”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

During her senior year of high school, Vicky (Maiara Walsh) dropped out of school. Now 31, Vicky is at rock bottom. Desperate and miserable, she decides to steal the identity of a high school cheerleader and redo her final year.

“Patrick Swayze: Ghosts & Demons”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

In this two-hour special, follow beloved actor Patrick Swayze’s rise to fame in hit movies such as “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost,” and delve into his private world of pain, fear and self-sabotage hidden behind his public face.