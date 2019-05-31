89°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV’s best bets for the week of June 2

NTVB Media
May 30, 2019 - 5:20 pm
 

Sunday, June 2

“Fear the Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

As Season 5 of “Walking Dead” spinoff begins, Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) lead the group through uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.

“NOS4A2”

AMC, 10 p.m.

New series

Based on a 2013 horror novel by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King), this 10-part thriller introduces Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), who feeds off the souls of children bound for Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Can Vic defeat Manx and rescue his victims? Or will she lose her mind and become one of them?

“The Weekly”

FX, 10 p.m.

New series

Each half-hour episode features one of The New York Times’ cadre of more than 1,550 journalists presenting an investigation into one of the most pressing issues of the day. “The mission of The Weekly is to find big, signature, enterprise stories that we’re going to put on the map,” says assistant managing editor Sam Dolnick, who also serves as an executive producer of the new series. “The show is about the big stories of the day, and we’re going to tell them in visceral, cinematic, on-the-ground ways on TV.”

Monday, June 3

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Fox, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Fox’s summertime competition series returns for its sweet 16th search to find America’s favorite dancer. Returning host Cat Deeley and judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy will shine a spotlight on dancers who compete in a variety of disciplines including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking.

“Chernobyl”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Miniseries finale

HBO’s five-part miniseries about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster concludes with an episode titled “Vichnaya Pamyat.” Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley, Adrian Rawlins and Con O’Neill star.

“People Magazine Investigates: Cults”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 investigates more of the twisted world of cults and how destructive and dangerous they can be to members and their families. The six episodes will include looks at the “Children of God,” the Manson family and other cults.

Tuesday, June 4

“Chasing Happiness”

Amazon Prime

As the Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — prepare for the release of their new album “Happiness Begins,” the pop trio presents an intimate look at the brothers’ musical journeys from their New Jersey childhoods until now.

“Dance Moms: The Return of Abby”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Immediately preceding the Season 8 premiere of Dance Moms, this one-hour special follows dance instructor and choreographer Abby Lee Miller as she rebuilds her life and her dance company after a stint in prison, emergency spinal surgery and a diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, a rare, aggressive type of cancer. Abby returns to Pittsburgh’s Abby Lee Dance Company to train a new crop of talented young dancers and turn them into stars.

”Celebrating the Counterculture: The Films of 1969”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

The first three Tuesdays of this month will feature Turner Classic Movies’ tribute to the 50th anniversary of a number of revolutionary films from the late ’60s and early ’70s. Things begin with the director’s cut of the Oscar-winning documentary “Woodstock” (1970), followed by the biker classic “Easy Rider” (1969) and more.

Wednesday, June 5

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Hulu

Season premiere

In Season 3 of Hulu’s award-winning smash-hit drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, June (Elisabeth Moss) intensifies her struggle against the totalitarian rule of Gilead. Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd also return in their starring roles, and Bradley Whitford is promoted to series regular this season. The first three episodes are available Wednesday.

“Black Mirror”

Netflix

Season premiere

The acclaimed “techno-paranoia” anthology series that taps into people’s unease with the modern world is back for Season 5. There are only three episodes in the new season, with little plot details made available. But the cast will include the likes of Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace, Andrew Scott, Pom Klementieff and more.

CMT Music Awards

CMT, 5 p.m.

Country quartet Little Big Town hosts the annual awards ceremony that celebrates the biggest names in country music. Fan voting selects the award winners.

Thursday, June 6

“The Cold Blue”

HBO, 8 p.m.

HBO presents this gripping documentary from director Erik Nelson that takes an inside look at the World War II pilots and crew of the Eighth Air Force. The film uses newly restored 4K footage and outtakes shot by director William Wyler for his 1944 documentary “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress,” which were found in the vaults of the National Archives.

“Hero Ink”

A&E, 10 p.m.

New series

This new series follows the daily work at Prison Break Tattoos, a shop in Houston that specializes in creating meaningful tattoos for first responders. Bringing together artists who have a connection to the world of first responders and understand their sense of duty, Prison Break Tattoos is a haven for clients to share their stories and pay tribute to the moments on the job that have had a profound impact on their lives.

“Alone”

History, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 6 of the survival competition introduces a new set of men and women to face brutally freezing conditions as they try to last as long as possible deep in the Canadian Arctic for a chance to win $500,000. One competitor comes face-to-face with a local predator, another takes a false step that could result in a game-changing injury, and all are caught unprepared when the Arctic winter swoops in with a speed no one expected.

Friday, June 7

“Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City”

Netflix

New series

Return to 28 Barbary Lane in this follow-up to the 1990s PBS drama based on Armistead Maupin’s books. That series was set in the 1970s; this one takes place today, with Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis reprising their respective roles of Mary Ann Singleton and Anna Madrigal, and new cast members including Ellen Page as Mary Ann’s daughter Shawna.

“The Big Stage”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New series

This new series, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, is the ultimate noncompetitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance. The show features disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

“XY Chelsea”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

This new documentary tells the historic story of whistleblower Chelsea Manning, a trans woman soldier who was sentenced to prison for 35 years after leaking information about the United States’ involvement in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Saturday, June 8

“A Star Is Born”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Park Theater headliner Lady Gaga stars alongside Bradley Cooper, who makes his directorial debut, in this new take on the iconic love story portrayed in three previous films of the same name. The drama, which was nominated for eight Oscars and won for best original song, tells the story of famous musician Jack (Cooper) and struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), who come together onstage and in life.

“My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Wedding planner Annalise (Cindy Busby) is busy planning a wedding at Mick and Olivia’s (Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett) inn when she finds out the best man is her ex-boyfriend Brad (Tyler Hynes). Luckily, she and Brad work through their awkwardness, and he helps save the day when an investor makes a surprise visit to the inn. And with love in the air, Mick and Olivia celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first date.

“Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Howie Mandel teams up with the popular and entertaining Instagram account @AnimalsDoingThings for a second season of bringing the internet’s funniest animal videos to TV. Mandel narrates each episode of the series to bring his signature sense of humor to never-before-seen videos of animals doing amazing, adorable and hilarious things.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Georgia Flood stars in Lifetime’s new dramedy American Princess, premiering Sunday, June ...
All’s fair in love for ‘American Princess’
By Kellie Freeze NTVB Media

Series star Georgia Flood talks about the new dramedy, about a woman who runs away from her problems and joins a Renaissance fair.

File-This May 15, 2013, file photo shows Scott Pelley attending the CBS Upfront in New York. Th ...
Pelley says complaints to CBS execs led to evening news ouster
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Scott Pelley says he lost that job because he wouldn’t stop complaining to management about the hostile work environment for men and women.