Which of this fall’s new TV characters are worth watching?
TV Guide’s Matt Roush fields viewers television-related questions.
Question: I love “Lucifer”! It has a sexy, smart, rascal lead who relishes the freedom to not follow the rules, struggles with evolving ethics and loyalties, but is grounded by a core of integrity. I’m looking for another playful, clever, rascal character this fall. Can you help me find one? — Corinna
Matt Roush: The one breakout character of the season who best fits this bill is Portland, Oregon’s “scrappy and sexy” P.I. Dex Parios, played by the terrific Cobie Smulders in ABC’s “Stumptown.”
Dex breaks the rules, can dish it out and take it, and reminds me of a female Rockford (James Garner, look it up, a classic). She’s wildly appealing, even when her behavior is borderline appalling, and embodies the spirit you seem to be looking for.
I hope the show lives up to my very high expectations and finds an audience on Wednesdays. “Stumptown” is great fun.
