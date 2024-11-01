57°F
Entertainment

Year-round horror experience coming to Las Vegas in 2025

Universal Horror Unleashed opening in 2025
Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)
Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)
Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to a 20-acre expansion of Area15 in 2025. (Universal Destinations & Experiences)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 8:27 pm
 

A year-round horror experience is coming to Area15 in 2025.

Universal Destinations & Experiences, creator of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, is debuting its Universal Horror Unleashed — an immersive horror experience that takes guests through four-themed haunted houses and areas with spooky eateries, bars with live entertainment experiences, the company said in a news release.

The four houses are themed after: the Universal Monsters franchise; the “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film series; Scarecrow: The Reaping, a haunted house first seen at Halloween Horror Nights; and the 2023 film “The Exorcist: Believer.”

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, president of New Ventures for UDX said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

Guests can expect a “continually updated experience” with unique merchandise and seasonal events, the company said.

Universal Horror Unleashed is slated to be the anchor tenant in the 20-acre expansion of Area15, which will also house an indoor skydiving experience and an immersive John Wick Experience from Lionsgate.

For more updates about the experience, visit universalhorrorunleashed.com/en/us/

