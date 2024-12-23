Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

Aria Crossing by Beazer Homes is now selling with three model homes available for viewing. These single-story homes range from 1,760 square feet to 2,735 square feet and include solar as a standard feature.

Homes in Aria Crossing are built as Energy Series Ready homes with solar, meaning they are so energy efficient, most, if not all, of the annual energy consumption of the home is offset by solar. This initiative is part of Beazer’s commitment to be the first U.S. national homebuilder by the end of 2025, to pledge every home built will meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home program. The program incorporates building science innovations and practices to achieve at least 40 percent to 50 percent greater energy efficiency than a typical new home. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes are verified and certified by a qualified third-party inspector.

Aria Crossing offers three floor plans — Vision, Nexus and Aurora. These single-story homes offer up to three to four bedrooms and 2½ baths with a two-car garage. These homes feature open floor plans with options for a den or fourth bedroom. Homes start in the upper $400,000s.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

In addition to Aria Crossing, Beazer Homes also offers town homes in its Cantata Point neighborhood in Cadence. These two- and three-story homes feature three to four bedrooms, up to 3½ baths, and two-car garages. These homes range from 1,330 square feet to 2,256 square feet and start in the upper $300,000s.

Alongside these neighborhoods by Beazer Homes, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton, Taylor Morrison and Century Communities. Single-family detached rental options include Pine Landing and Vista del Mar, while Element 12 and Adler offer luxury apartment homes.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the Top 5 best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and bounce pad, made its debut earlier this year; and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EoS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickle ball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.