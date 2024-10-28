Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

The kitchen is on the second floor. (huntington & ellis)

An oversized window brings in natural light, while the living room’s stone gas and electric fireplace adds warmth. (huntington & ellis)

The second floor hosts an open-concept kitchen and living area. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, stone flooring, a large pantry and a built-in refrigerator. (huntington & ellis)

A modern town home, designed for those seeking a luxury vacation home, has hit the Las Vegas market for $2,299,999. Realtor Thomas Sullivan with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 438 Serenity Point Drive in MacDonald Highlands’ exclusive Dragon Ridge Country Club.

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

“When I first saw the property, I immediately thought it would be perfect as a vacation home. Of course, it also can serve as a main residence, but it is designed for convenience. With three balconies overlooking the Strip and a private pool, it’s ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.”

The property welcomes guests with a split-level entrance, leading to the first floor, where two en suite bedrooms are located — one with access to the backyard. This level also features a three-car, insulated and air-conditioned tandem garage with a commercial-grade car lift for four vehicles.

The second floor hosts an open-concept kitchen and living area. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, stone flooring, large pantry and built-in refrigerator. An oversized window brings in natural light, while the living room’s stone gas and electric fireplace adds warmth. This level also features a patio with a barbecue connection and city views.

The third floor is home to the primary suite, which has a large balcony. The primary bath has a separate shower, a smaller closet and a large custom walk-in closet with a washer and dryer.

The fourth floor, currently designated as a den, offers flexibility for various uses, such as an office or gym. It also includes a deck with a fireplace and a half-bath.

The backyard is built for entertaining, featuring a pool and spa with a water feature, along with a built-in gas fireplace.

“Finding views like this in the neighborhood for under $2.3 million is almost unheard of,” Sullivan said. “The home sits on View Vu, a street known for its breathtaking valley views. Plus, the neighborhood has world-class amenities like the Dragon Ridge Golf Club, dog parks, tennis and basketball courts, a community pool and a clubhouse with a restaurant, café and bar.”

For more information about 438 Serenity Point Drive, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 120 real estate agents across 16 teams. In 2023, the agency completed over $1 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,900 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.