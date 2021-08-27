106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Barbara Holland

Armed security guards will drive HOA insurance up

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 27, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Q: Our homeowners association has a few community owners who think armed guard security would be a good thing. We have no crime problem. Our current master policy and related umbrella coverages has an annual premium of $98,703.

From your perspective, would you have a ballpark figure on what our HOA might estimate (a cost increase) if we were to go from unarmed courtesy guards to armed guards?

A: No. There are few armed security services because of the high cost of operations, including their insurance.

I would recommend that you make calls and obtain the cost difference between a security guard with a weapon and one without. In addition, you should check with your association’s insurance company as to any additional premium because of the potential liability of an armed guard shooting someone.

Q: I have a question as I am on the HOA board for our community as secretary. I have read many of your articles about HOAs and like your explanations and thoughts on different subjects.

We have no rule or regulations in our documents regarding fireworks. Can a HOA board in Las Vegas advise homeowners that a fine may be imposed if illegal fireworks are set off?

We had a renter in our small single-family home community set off illegal fireworks. It was observed by another homeowner on July 2, and when she returned to community a little later, there was a small fire in the backyard from the fireworks which they were not aware of. The renter was told about this, and the fire was extinguished.

A member of the board was notified by the homeowner (his wife). The board member notified our management company and they sent one of our normal friendly violation letters regarding this, and our community manager also called the company managing the rental and advised them what happened (left message) as the lease specifically says no fireworks are allowed by the renter.

Just wanted your opinion if I should pursue with the board that we should add a new rule and regulation to cover this in the future since we have nothing, now.

Or, should we just leave this to law enforcement as it appears that even the police cannot control the illegal fireworks well with written violations. The other board members have not indicated they are concerned about future occurrences and the action we could take as a board if we had something in the rules. I just wanted your opinion so I can stop thinking about this.

We did have a reminder in the homeowner correspondence stating that illegal fireworks are not allowed in the community. I mentioned that this should be placed in the newsletter as there was an incident last year that caused some commotion amongst neighbors.

Sorry to ramble, but this has been on my mind and I wanted an opinion. I am trying to be a good board member, but as I age I seem to be overthinking stuff too much. We have a wonderful board with common sense, and most homeowners are cooperative and follow our rules and guidelines.

A: Many associations have fireworks rules and regulations. Following the due process procedures, an association can fine a homeowner for violating their firework regulations. It is worthwhile discussing this with your board, especially in light of the fire in the backyard. You may want to discuss this issue with your insurance agent.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
Las Vegas man was tortured for hours before canyon killing, records show
2
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
Raiders report: Former first-round pick answers challenge
3
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo sells Las Vegas mansion to teammate
4
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle
5
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.

HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034 (4a and 4b), each candidate is to make a good faith effort to disclose any financial, business, professional or personal relationship or interest that would appear to be a potential conflict of interest if the candidate was elected to the board. In addition, the candidate is to disclose whether he or she is a member of good standings. The law defines a member of good standings to be one that does not owe any assessment and or construction penalties.

Barbara Holland
A look at short-term rental rules for local municipalities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all of the recent news pertaining to short-term rentals, I thought it would be important to provide specific information per city and county regulations.

Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It is my opinion the collection agency cannot hold hostage your water bill. The water bill is a separate and distinct expense and is not part of the association’s dues. Association dues consist of the common operating expenses and not the expense of a specific unit owner’s water usage.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
More new new state laws that affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is the second column in a two-part series on new state laws that will affect Las Vegas communities.

Barbara Holland
A look at new laws that will affect Nevada HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In a two-part series Barbara Holland will review new state laws that will affect our Las Vegas homeowners associations.

(Getty Images)
Heated discussion could erupt over delay in pool reopening
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our pool hasn’t opened, and it should for the residents. The HOA board has the authority to open it. It’s record-setting heat in Las Vegas. What can we do ?