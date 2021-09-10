94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Barbara Holland

HOA president says owner’s behavior is harassment

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 10, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2021 - 6:41 pm
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Q: I am the current president of my condo’s HOA board, and I read your column every week.

I have a question and am hoping you’ll provide some guidance. I have only been president since this past January, and four of the five of us are new members. We have a very upset homeowner whose behavior would be considered harassment in the workplace, and I don’t know how to handle it. Things escalated on Friday afternoon, and I’m waiting for my community manager and her supervisor to give me some feedback. Meanwhile, I decided to email you.

This individual has sent numerous, daily emails to our community manager, complaining about landscape problems. Although he states we don’t do anything about his complaints, every one has been passed on to our landscapers for action.

His emails have become more derogatory and insulting over the past month or so, and the other day seemed a bit threatening. It’s hard to decipher his specific complaint, but he thinks we’re not listening to him and ignoring all the problems he’s brought to our attention. That is simply not true, and I explained to him myself that the board as a whole is not happy with landscaping, that we’re working on solutions, and to be patient. No matter what he is told he continues to send these rambling, deranged-sounding emails, and it’s very upsetting.

Do you have any suggestions about how to deal with this behavior? It’s just counterproductive and upsetting to all of us. I will defer to our community manager and her supervisor, but any words of wisdom are appreciated.

A: Based upon the information in your email, it’s time for the board to contact their legal counsel to send a letter to this homeowner. Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31184 pertains to threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited.

Q: A board meeting was held. The new president, this was his first meeting, proposed that a director be removed from office on the board. Two other board members seconded, and they declared him no longer on the board. Obviously, (the rules were) disregarded and three board members had previously met to remove him from office.

The three just voted to take him off. Causes were various, nonconfidential information posted on social media that they could not define. The homeowners association’s lawyer could not describe either what it was that he did wrong. One thing they did say was that he argued with other board members on several subjects, such as: Why they were just accepting bidded amounts from high-cost vendors, such as security instead of negotiating; why they and the community manager were not putting out more bids or looking at existing contracts that could possibly be cost-savers for the members.

So, today’s question is: Shouldn’t the community manager know the NRS 116, as far as a recall with vote vs. just a plain proposal and officer vote (this was done at an open, members-in-attendance board meeting) and advised the new president accordingly?

A: Short answer: yes. The community manager should have provided the proper direction for your board. At this point, you may want to file a complaint with the Ombudsman Office.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
2
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
3
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
4
Las Vegas’ newest ice cream to be courtesy of Pennsylvania cows
Las Vegas’ newest ice cream to be courtesy of Pennsylvania cows
5
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
CARTOONS: But they’re gentle beheadings in Afghanistan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barbara Holland
Animal Control needs to be notified of dog attacks
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Dogs attacks are very serious. The first step that you need to do is to contact Animal Control right away. Do not delay any further. If this is a dangerous dog and it appears from your email to me that the dog is dangerous, only Animal Control can have the most immediate impact by removing the dog.

Barbara Holland
HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.

HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034 (4a and 4b), each candidate is to make a good faith effort to disclose any financial, business, professional or personal relationship or interest that would appear to be a potential conflict of interest if the candidate was elected to the board. In addition, the candidate is to disclose whether he or she is a member of good standings. The law defines a member of good standings to be one that does not owe any assessment and or construction penalties.

Barbara Holland
A look at short-term rental rules for local municipalities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all of the recent news pertaining to short-term rentals, I thought it would be important to provide specific information per city and county regulations.

Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It is my opinion the collection agency cannot hold hostage your water bill. The water bill is a separate and distinct expense and is not part of the association’s dues. Association dues consist of the common operating expenses and not the expense of a specific unit owner’s water usage.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
More new new state laws that affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is the second column in a two-part series on new state laws that will affect Las Vegas communities.