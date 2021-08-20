95°F
Barbara Holland

HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
August 20, 2021 - 3:03 pm
 
Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

A: Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.31073 (2), the responsibility to repair the perimeter wall would be that of the association unless the association’s governing documents states the responsibility belongs to the homeowners. You will have to check your covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Q: I really enjoyed your article in the RJ last Sunday. I do have a question for you regarding HOAs.

Does a HOA have the authority or the right to tell a homeowner what he can or cannot use his garage for? I want to use my garage as a recreation room for my family.

I plan on getting a pool table and putting it into my garage. It is up to the Architectural Review Committee to decide this matter. My garage is within the four walls of my home.

A: Generally speaking, the answer is yes: The association has the authority to restrict the use of the garage. You will need to review your governing documents and or architectural guidelines. Part of the reason for the restriction is often because of the limited parking areas within a community, which requires full use of the driveway and garage for vehicles.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.

HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034 (4a and 4b), each candidate is to make a good faith effort to disclose any financial, business, professional or personal relationship or interest that would appear to be a potential conflict of interest if the candidate was elected to the board. In addition, the candidate is to disclose whether he or she is a member of good standings. The law defines a member of good standings to be one that does not owe any assessment and or construction penalties.

Barbara Holland
A look at short-term rental rules for local municipalities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all of the recent news pertaining to short-term rentals, I thought it would be important to provide specific information per city and county regulations.

Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It is my opinion the collection agency cannot hold hostage your water bill. The water bill is a separate and distinct expense and is not part of the association’s dues. Association dues consist of the common operating expenses and not the expense of a specific unit owner’s water usage.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
More new new state laws that affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

This is the second column in a two-part series on new state laws that will affect Las Vegas communities.

Barbara Holland
A look at new laws that will affect Nevada HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In a two-part series Barbara Holland will review new state laws that will affect our Las Vegas homeowners associations.

(Getty Images)
Heated discussion could erupt over delay in pool reopening
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Our pool hasn’t opened, and it should for the residents. The HOA board has the authority to open it. It’s record-setting heat in Las Vegas. What can we do ?

Barbara Holland
Dogs over 40 pounds not welcome in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You would need to check with the association’s legal counsel as to whether you should grandfather or whether you should start enforcing the restriction to all existing violators. Expect push back as not only is this a public relations issue but, face it, if you are a dog owner, your dog is part of your family.