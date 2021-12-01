71°F
Homeowner disagrees with HOA parking policy

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 1, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Q: Due to the recent increase in rent across the valley, my son and his girlfriend have temporarily moved in with us. The homeowners association just sent me a violation letter concerning their parking on the street in front of my house. This an ungated public street (cul-de-sac) and is maintained by the city.

Over the past seven years I’ve parked on the street many times, and so have many of my neighbors. Some park on the street on a daily basis. The HOA cites violation of the covenants, conditions and restrictions and/or the rules and regulations and/or architectural standards and guidelines and Nevada Revised Statute 116.31031.

It is my understanding that Nevada passed a law prohibiting regulation of parking on a public street. Can they limit myself or my family from parking in front of my house?

Thank you your consideration.

A: The statute that regulates associations regarding certain roads, streets, alleys or other thoroughfares is NRS 116.350. This law was modified in 2017. Section 2 states that associations can adopt rules that reasonably restrict the parking or storage of recreational vehicles, watercraft, trailers or commercial vehicles. The governing documents of an association may authorize the board to impose a fine for any violation of the rules pursuant to this subsection. Please note, that some commercial vehicles that service utilities or pertain to law enforcement are exempt from this law.

Subsection 1 states that regardless of the association is gated or enclosed, the association shall not regulate any road, street, alleyway or other thoroughfare the right-of-way, which is accepted by the state or local government for dedication as a road, street, alley or thoroughfare for public use.

Q: I have a quick question regarding our homeowners association here in Las Vegas.

Our association has voted to raise our HOA assessment beginning Jan. 1. At the Nov. 10 meeting, the board decided to increase our monthly assessment $34.30. We were told at that time that 51 percent of the ownership of this complex (which totals 571 owners) need to appear in person to disapprove of the increase at the clubhouse on Dec. 16, 2021.

Our clubhouse cannot even hold 50 people, and (because of) COVID restrictions we had requested owners be able to respond virtually via email or phone call.

We just received the notice of this increase from the community manager in the U.S. Postal Service mail. She (The community manager) mentioned nothing about COVID restrictions or the way the owners can respond in the correspondence.

Are the state regulations that state that 51 percent of all our owners must appear in person? Many owners do not live, locally, and have tenants renting their properties, here.

We attended the aforementioned meeting virtually and had a copy of the agenda that was sent out. Nowhere on the agenda notes did it mention the assessment increase, but only a budget review. Many of us feel that this was a little underhanded as no one knew they were going to attempt to raise our HOA fees. Also, she mentioned that she was going to contact the state to see if all the owners could respond, virtually. But the notes from the meeting sent does not mention anything. To many of us homeowners, this seems very unfair as to the short response time allowed to us.

A: Nevada Revised Statute 116.31151 pertains to the annual distribution of the operating and reserve budgets and the approval process. Section 3 states that within 60 days after the adoption of the proposed budget by the board, a summary is to be sent to the homeowners not less than 14 days and not more than 30 days after the mailing of the summaries. Unless at that meeting a majority of the owners or any larger vote specified in the declaration reject the proposed budget, the proposed budget would be ratified.

The law does not specifically provide an alternative to a meeting of the owners.

You should refer to your bylaws and or covenants, conditions and restrictions to see how much an increase can be assessed without homeowner approval by your board.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Barbara Holland
Community to complete landscaping project over three years
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The project pertained to palm trees in the community. After receiving the proposal from the current landscaper, the board decided to have this landscape project spread out over a three-year period. In essence, dividing the landscape into three sections. One section would be done each year until the project was completed. The work would be performed by the current landscape contractor. The board had some reservations about spreading the work over the three-year period.

(Getty Images)
Black or white? Can HOA determine fence color?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the developer and or previous boards granted the variances does not necessarily negate the current and future boards from properly enforcing the association’s governing documents.

Barbara Holland
Law says homeowner can receive HOA payment plan
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should be able to find out if your account is with collections. Once you have that information, you should send a formal request to meet with the board to ask for a payment plan (which you are entitled under state law) and ask for them to waive the late fees, which is up to the board’s discretion.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Thinkstock)
HOA cracking down on roommate rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The question becomes, at what point is a roommate, a tenant? Do you have a lease agreement with your friend? To an association board, once there is a lease agreement, you have a tenant living with you regardless of your friendship.

HOA underfunded; walkway in state of disrepair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can deal with the underfunded reserve issue at your association, which they have direct authorization to investigate. They maybe able to assist you as to the condition of your walkway.

Barbara Holland
Short-term rentals allowed in most areas of Vegas Valley
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We have a new state law pertaining to short-term rentals (AB 363). This law pertains to Clark County, cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. The law requires these local governments to adopt ordinances allowing short-term rentals where there is none currently or where there is a prohibition on short-term rentals.

(File photo)
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

From April 2, 2020 to Oct. 5, 2020, the water bills for our homeowners association were not paid by our management company, which resulted in late fees.

State law does include HOA election results deadline
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The simple answer is that no legislator has introduced such legislation as to the sending of the results of the election within a time frame and with notating the total counts of the election. It should be noted that many associations do include the counts in their annual minutes.

Barbara Holland
Tenant allows homeless people to live in storage shed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You need to send a violation letter to the owner of the unit. You may have to go the distance to the point of weekly fines for non-compliance. This kind of violation involves health issues, and the non-payment of a health, welfare and safety violations can result in your association foreclosing on this unit.

Barbara Holland
Several reasons why HOA would delay in opening entry gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the gate is still not repaired does not surprise me. There could be many different reasons from the availability of parts or that there are still unresolved issues between the insurance companies that represent the association and that which represents the ownership of the car. What the board should be doing is to at least inform the homeowners of why there is an ongoing delay.