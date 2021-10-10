71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Barbara Holland

Management company did not pay HOA water bills

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 10, 2021 - 10:42 am
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Note: The Nevada Real Estate Division issued a statement about Senate Bill 186, which addresses how HOAs communicate with their homeowners. The changes went into place Oct. 1.

By allowing for email to be the default means of communication for certain correspondence, the goal of the bill was to make methods of communication more efficient and less expensive for homeowners and associations. A review of the final bill language revealed inconsistencies with the conceptual amendment and legislative intent behind the change. The Legislative Counsel Bureau, under its statutory authority, will review SB186 in a manner consistent with the legislative intent and make necessary corrections before the language is codified under NRS 116.

To avoid any short-term fiscal, procedural and administrative costs associated with the application of the bill as it currently stands, the Nevada Real Estate Division will pause enforcement of section 1.7 of SB186 for 120 days or until certification of the revised statute.

The division, through the Ombudsman’s Office, will keep associations and homeowners informed and will provide additional guidance on the final revised statute when available.

Q: From April 2, 2020, to Oct. 5, 2020, the water bills for our homeowners association were not paid by our management company, which resulted in late fees. They also showed an extraordinary use of water during those months. The management company claims they never received bills for those months. The utility bills are automatically paid by the management company so the board had no knowledge of the situation until Nov. 3, 2020. When contacted, the Las Vegas Valley Water District stated their records showed the usage was taken from the meter and was correct. No explanation for why the property management did not receive the bills was given. One of our board members believes the management company should be held accountable for not taking action when water bills were not received.

This individual believes if we had known about the excessive water usage at the time, we could have taken immediate action to discover if there was a problem and correct it before it cost us an excessive amount. This person intends to personally take legal action (small claims court) against the management company claiming their negligence resulted in unnecessary late fees to the HOA. The board has not approved any such action at this time. Can this be done without involving the HOA board?

A: I do not believe that an individual homeowner, regardless if he or she is on the board, has the authority to sue the management company in this matter. I don’t think he or she has “legal standing.” The individual director should be pressing the board of directors to take action against the management company to resolve this matter.

Q: Thank you very much for your enlightening column every week. It’s a great addition to the Sunday R-J.

I am an owner and recently received an offer to refinance my unit through my bank at very favorable terms. I had planned to use this offer to upgrade my unit, etc. Unfortunately, after I submitted my application and went through the lengthy interview process my loan was denied by the lender, through no fault of my own, but rather based on questions emailed to the management company that my HOA has hired to manage the property.

The lender sent me an email stating: “Our review team asked if your HOA had deferred maintenance within the project that may negatively impact safety, structural soundness, habitability or functional use of the project as a whole or any individual unit.”

To which the owner of the management company replied: “There are some issues with the walkways on the second and third floors. The association is in the process of obtaining approval from the owners to obtain a loan to do all the work that has been put off over the years. We are hoping to begin the work by the end of the year as long as the homeowners vote accordingly.”

Firstly, the walkways to which management was referring had actually been updated fairly recently and that information was not disclosed. My impression is that the management company is holding my vote “hostage” to approve a large jumbo loan, which will result in an additional dues assessment for approximately the next 10 years. I am supportive of the property improvements, however, it seems unfair that the management company would obstruct current and potential future owners from obtaining financing to buy into our community. Any insight or advice is greatly appreciated.

A: Management companies are often faced with a “no-win scenario” when they have to answer this kind of question. They have a legal obligation to truthfully inform lenders and buyers when responding to the various questionnaires that they are required to complete. No management company wants to jeopardize the sale of homes within their community.

If there was additional information as you stated, the management company should have clarified its answer to your lender. I suggest you send a written response to the management company and the board, requesting that future responses concerning construction and capital improvements are clarified and/or approved by the board of directors. In addition, you should attend the next board meeting to address this issue under the second homeowner forum.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
5
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
State law does include HOA election results deadline
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The simple answer is that no legislator has introduced such legislation as to the sending of the results of the election within a time frame and with notating the total counts of the election. It should be noted that many associations do include the counts in their annual minutes.

Barbara Holland
Tenant allows homeless people to live in storage shed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You need to send a violation letter to the owner of the unit. You may have to go the distance to the point of weekly fines for non-compliance. This kind of violation involves health issues, and the non-payment of a health, welfare and safety violations can result in your association foreclosing on this unit.

Barbara Holland
Several reasons why HOA would delay in opening entry gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the gate is still not repaired does not surprise me. There could be many different reasons from the availability of parts or that there are still unresolved issues between the insurance companies that represent the association and that which represents the ownership of the car. What the board should be doing is to at least inform the homeowners of why there is an ongoing delay.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
HOA president says owner’s behavior is harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based upon the information in your email, it’s time for the board to contact their legal counsel to send a letter to this homeowner Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31184 pertains to threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited.

Barbara Holland
Animal Control needs to be notified of dog attacks
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Dogs attacks are very serious. The first step that you need to do is to contact Animal Control right away. Do not delay any further. If this is a dangerous dog and it appears from your email to me that the dog is dangerous, only Animal Control can have the most immediate impact by removing the dog.

Barbara Holland
HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.