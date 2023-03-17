60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

New HOA president trys to set record straight

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
March 17, 2023 - 1:29 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: First, I want to say thank you for your weekly column. I read it each week and it has been very informative to me.

I was elected president of a small homeowners association in Las Vegas. The community is comprised of 10 lots, eight which have homes built on them. The two vacant lots are owned by two separate members of the community. The declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions was filed with the Clark County Recorder by the original declarant (builder) February 2008. The association was registered with the Nevada Secretary of State in August of 2010.

In the preamble of the Declaration, it states: “The property consists of 10 lots for the residential community.” Article 1 — Definitions, Article 1.2 states: “Articles shall mean Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation, as such articles may be amended from time to time.” Article 1.3 — Annual Assessment, states: “Assessment shall mean a charge against a particular owner and his lot, representing a portion of the common expense, which are to be levied among all owners and their lots in the property in the manner and proportions provided herein.” Article 1.4 — Assessments. Special, states: “The assessment levied shall be levied among all the owners and their lots in the property in the same proportion as annual assessments.” Article 1.16, Declaration, states: “Declaration shall mean the declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions, as it may be amended from time to time.”

In February 2012, it was presented and voted on by the members of the association to only levy the annual reserve assessment against the eight lots with existing homes. The amendment to the original declaration was drawn up and recorded with the Clark County Recorder February 12, 2012 by the original president of the HOA.

Fast forward to current time. I was elected president of the HOA in January of 2021, superseding the original president, mentioned above, that served from 2012 to 2021. He is not happy that the reserve assessment is levied against eight lots instead of 10. He is saying that the amendment that he originally recorded was illegal and should be reversed. I have read the declaration, which I have been told are our ruling documents, many times and can’t find anything that relates to this action being illegal. I do know that if the homeowners ask to put this issue on our meeting agenda, it could be voted on to either change it or keep it as it is. No one has done this to date.

I hope I have explained this so that the chain of events makes sense. I am hoping that you can give your opinion on this. Thank you.

A: If the association followed the procedures as outlined by your governing documents, the amendment to change 10 lots to eight lots would be legal. If the former president now states the amendment did not follow the proper procedures and is illegal, the former president would need to provide empirical information to support his claim.

As to placing the issue on the next board agenda, the homeowners would need to make this request in writing. Once it is on the agenda, the current board could take no action, especially if the former president cannot provide the information to show the amendment was not done according to your governing documents.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
2
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
3
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
4
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
5
Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB
Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal file There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is th ...
Homeowner says HOA assessments unfair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is the same for all units, regardless of size.

Removing board member may not stop the harassment
Removing board member may not stop the harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Ultimately removing this director from the board may be your final solution. One caveat, removing him from the board would not necessarily stop the harassment as he could continue to harass as a homeowner.

(File photo)
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the board was aware of the construction for over a year and never had taken any action against your friend, the board may find that they will have a legal issue in trying to enforce their regulations.

Condo renter parking motorcycle in unit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You have a couple of options. Try the management company, even if you have to make an appointment. Contact code enforcement with the county and see if they can assist you.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members.

(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

More stories for you
Homeowner says HOA assessments unfair
Homeowner says HOA assessments unfair
Clark County’s short-term rental license lottery still a go
Clark County’s short-term rental license lottery still a go
Parts of short-term rental ordinance ruled unconstitutional
Parts of short-term rental ordinance ruled unconstitutional
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
EDITORIAL: Judge looks askance at county short-term rental rules
EDITORIAL: Judge looks askance at county short-term rental rules
Removing board member may not stop the harassment
Removing board member may not stop the harassment