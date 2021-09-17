91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Barbara Holland

Several reasons why HOA would delay in opening entry gate

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 17, 2021 - 12:39 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Q: I was party to a recent discussion about a friend’s homeowners association meeting procedures and unresolved issues at (a community) in Las Vegas.

During a recent HOA Zoom meeting, a question was asked about an entry gate, which was severely damaged by a car. It has been several weeks and the gate is still unrepaired and propped open allowing access to anyone 24 hours a day, making residents uncomfortable because they are paying for a secured property.

Inquiries have been made to the board, but have gone unanswered, and the management company cannot be reached. There have also been complaints about how the board manages the community in general, one of which is that at some meetings only two board members are present and rules are voted on and passed by the two members. Aside from attempting to vote the board out, is there an agency to contact about the board and management company’s mishandling and failure to respond to problems and inquiries?

In the recount of the meeting, it was also noted that one of the attendees was a renter, who was eventually cut off along with another owner after they brought up questions about the gate and other items. I stated that HOA meetings are only for owners, not renters. Another person said that the renter is a resident and therefore allowed to participate in the meetings. What is a general policy for renters and HOA meetings?

A: Starting with your easiest question: It is a board’s decision of whether it wants a renter to attend a board meeting or a homeowners meeting. Remember, renters are not members of the association.

The fact that the gate is still not repaired does not surprise me. There could be many reasons, from the availability of parts to unresolved issues between the insurance companies that represent the association and the car’s owner. What the board should be doing is to at least inform the homeowners why there is a delay.

There is a difference between how a board manages its association versus a board that ignores and violates its covenants, conditions and restrictions and Nevada Revised Statute 116. You may not like how the board manages the association, but that does not mean that the board is violating its governing documents or state laws.

Let’s take as an example a board that decided there was too much liability in opening up the swimming pool last year because of the pandemic restrictions and requirements. You may not have liked that managerial decision, but that decision would not necessarily be in violation of any laws.

In this case, the homeowners could recall the board, as state law does not require any reason to recall. The homeowners could elect new board members at their next election.

If the management of the association appears to be in violation of the laws — misappropriation of funds, for example — you would want to contact the Nevada Real Estate Division to file a formal complaint.

You did not state if the association was a three-person board or more? If the board only had two board members, while there should be three, the two board members would constitute a quorum, which would allow them to conduct board business.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
2
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
3
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
4
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
5
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
HOA president says owner’s behavior is harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Based upon the information in your email, it’s time for the board to contact their legal counsel to send a letter to this homeowner Nevada Revised Statutes 116.31184 pertains to threats, harassment and other conduct that is prohibited.

Barbara Holland
Animal Control needs to be notified of dog attacks
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Dogs attacks are very serious. The first step that you need to do is to contact Animal Control right away. Do not delay any further. If this is a dangerous dog and it appears from your email to me that the dog is dangerous, only Animal Control can have the most immediate impact by removing the dog.

Barbara Holland
HOA will likely have to pay to repair perimeter wall
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: We noticed the outside of our wall, which is on a corner lot, to be cracked. On further inspection, the wall moves from above. We found you in a Google search. The first search to pop up was an article dated Jan. 31, 2009: “HOA bill to address maintenance of Security Walls within communities.” The home was built in 2004. We bought the home in 2015. Was a bill passed that would make the homeowners association responsible for the wall?

Barbara Holland
New state laws affect HOA fees and water use
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This the last column in a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws.

Barbara Holland
Poorly conceived SB 186 will cost unit owners money
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

SB 186 is awful. Truly, it is the worst bill affecting common-interest communities the industry has seen in a while. This legislation will cost unit owners money. It is a bill that is poorly conceived and disregards mutual interests that are shared by both unit owners and associations.

An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
An indepth look at new state laws that affect HOAs
By Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

This week, I have invited local attorneys Gregory P. Kerr and Michael T. Schulman of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman Rabkin to explain new laws that will affect Las Vegas communities and the state’s homeowners associations. This is a three-part series that takes an in-depth look at the new laws. This week, we will cover Senate Bill 72. Next week we will address Senate Bill 186.

HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
HOA board candidates must be homeowners in good standing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under NRS 116.31034 (4a and 4b), each candidate is to make a good faith effort to disclose any financial, business, professional or personal relationship or interest that would appear to be a potential conflict of interest if the candidate was elected to the board. In addition, the candidate is to disclose whether he or she is a member of good standings. The law defines a member of good standings to be one that does not owe any assessment and or construction penalties.

Barbara Holland
A look at short-term rental rules for local municipalities
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With all of the recent news pertaining to short-term rentals, I thought it would be important to provide specific information per city and county regulations.

Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It is my opinion the collection agency cannot hold hostage your water bill. The water bill is a separate and distinct expense and is not part of the association’s dues. Association dues consist of the common operating expenses and not the expense of a specific unit owner’s water usage.