Barbara Holland

Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 20, 2023 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2023 - 2:05 pm
(File photo)
(File photo)

Q: There are some issues with our management company that need to be resolved.

1. We have not had a regular meeting since COVID hit. Everything since then has been virtual. By now we should be back in regular session but calls to management fall on deaf ears. Calls to complain either get no response or “not enough people have complained” or “the board is afraid of getting COVID.”

One of the residents talked to a board member about it. Her response was “the management doesn’t want to sit and listen for an hour as attendees complain.”

2. In October, we were to have our yearly meeting for election of new board members. That too was virtual and no one knows who was elected.

3. There was a tree that was blown down at Building 14 two years ago and it has never been replaced, although the company came in here in the spring and replaced 73 trees. In order to replace them they first had to remove the ones (that were already there). Yet the missing tree has not been replaced.

Do you have any suggestions that we homeowners can do? The board seems to be manipulated by the management company.

A: Let me answer your questions in order.

1. The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083. There are associations that are still maintaining some of the COVID regulations, either requiring masks at meetings or holding meetings virtually. It is a board decision.

The procedure that is used by many associations during the homeowner forums is to limit each owner three minutes to address the board. This same procedure should be used by allowing those participating virtually to address the board.

2. Where the counting of the ballots was online, the owners should have been able to watch the counters. This could have been easily done. In addition, there should have been an announcement as to the vote and as to the winners of the election. Not to perform a transparent election would be in violation of state law.

3. You would need to address this matter during the open forum at your board meeting and ask why the tree was not replaced. There could be a legitimate reason for not replacing the tree, especially when so many other trees were replaced.

Management companies through their community managers can provide invaluable information to their boards. Boards select their management companies. To change management companies would require a board vote. You may want to consider becoming a board candidate.

NOTE: I am teaching a seminar on association management, specifically addressing the role of the board of directors. The seminar will be held Feb. 8 at noon in the office of Marquis Aurbach at 10001 Park Drive. Space is limited. If you are interested in attending, please email me at holland744o@gmail.com. Please include the name of your association and the directors who would like to attend.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

(Getty Images)
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we end another year, let’s make the coming year a positive one. It is time for the toxic behavior to end.

(Getty Images)
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The space between your unit and your neighbor is not common space or public space. It is a shared space between the two units.

(Getty Images)
HOA president, treasurer need to review expenses
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The signers on the association’s checking accounts should review all expenses before approving them for payment.

(Getty Images)
HOA does not appear to be following its rental policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can investigate the matter, especially since you are stating that homes are being sold and immediately being rented out.

(Getty Images)
Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies. I suggest that you contact them with your concerns about towing companies and their unethical practices.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
Disabled homeowner says HOA won’t accommodate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am having trouble with my homeowners association board discriminating against me because I am a 66-year-old disabled person parking my truck in my driveway. They won’t give me any accommodation.

