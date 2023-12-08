58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

The management company answers to the HOA

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 8, 2023 - 11:06 am
 
Tonya Harvey RJRealEstate.Vegas Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting ...
Tonya Harvey RJRealEstate.Vegas Barbara Holland is concentrating her time teaching, consulting and giving her professional opinion on real estate issues as an expert witness.

Q: We live in an older homeowners association of 385 single-family homes. We’ve lived here 14 years and in the last few years have had several community management companies, each seemingly worse than the last. These big national companies increasingly despise committee and volunteer involvement. They appoint increasingly belligerent, aggressive “managers” with very one-sided contracts, empowering them to fine homeowners at will. They’ve done away with our Compliance Committee in favor of hiring “inspectors” and charging our HOA $10 for every petty violation letter they send out, in addition to their monthly management fees. It’s estimated they send out 50 such violations per month, for which they get $500 extra income! They’ve also been charging homeowners $25 late fees for checks delivered to the homeowner’s office, since it takes a few days to reach their Florida offices. Homeowners are rightfully angry! They’ve also neglected our deferred maintenance and have not kept up with common area maintenance.

Management has recently hired a local lawyer at $340 an hour to threaten homeowners with $100 minimum fines (no maximum) if they fail to appear at “hearings” regarding petty violations. Is this a trend in local HOA’s? I notice in your Dec. 3 column, an HOA homeowner described fines totaling over $18,000 for August with only 500 homeowners! That’s over $36 per month, or $430 per year per homeowner! I agree with your homeowner that this outrageous, punitive, anti-homeowner fining trend is out of control. Our disgusted homeowners (136) have conducted an open meeting, outside the regular board meeting, resulting in an official petition requesting our board to fire our management company and manager by Dec. 31. The process has already taken several months and their management contract calls for a 60-day notice, so even if the board moves immediately, we’ll be stuck with a very bad manager and management company for many painful months ahead.

Is this a trend or did our previous board just sign a terrible contract with an overaggressive, greedy, incompetent management company?

A: The problem begins with your board of directors. Management companies cannot just establish charges for late fees and violation letters unless your board agrees to these charges. By law, all fees for the management company must be listed within the management agreement that your board signs. Management contracts are negotiable.

Management companies do not have the authority to eliminate any association committees. Only your board of directors have the authority and power to eliminate association committees based upon your governing documents. Many management companies provide inspectors that work hand-in-hand with their associations’ compliance committees.

Management companies cannot charge a late fee on assessments that have been received at their local office but are processed in another state. On the homeowner ledgers, the date received at the local office would be entered on your account. If your check was received on Dec. 1 but not processed for deposit in the bank until Dec. 4, your ledger would show Dec. 1 as the date received. If you have members who have been charged a late fee even though the local management company received their checks, those members should contact the Nevada Real Estate Division.

As a point of information, you do not have to estimate how much the management company received for processing violation letters. This information should be listed in your association’s monthly financial reports. If you do not have a financial report, you can request that information in writing to your association. Management companies take their instructions from their boards. Some boards are extremely strict when it comes to the enforcement of their rules and regulations. Management companies can tell their boards if they are going overboard, and that any specific violation that they want the community manager to issue may not be enforceable if a complaint is made to the Nevada Real Estate Division.

Management companies do not provide maintenance services. Again, you need to focus on your board of directors as they are the only ones who can hire and fire vendors. Your association needs to be properly funded in order to pay for the daily maintenance operations and for the reserves for capital improvements. You should address this issue at your next board meeting as to what authority does your management company have over the vendors who provide maintenance services for your association.

As to the hiring of an association attorney and as to the $100 fee, again, you must look at these decisions made by your board of directors. The management company cannot authorize any fees or directly hire any vendors.

Membership should definitely communicate with your board as to any belligerent action taken by their community managers as that would be most inappropriate.

Your management issues will continue until your board of directors make changes as to how the association should be managed.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(File photo)
HOA wants homeowner to remove treehouse
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Try to set a meeting with the board to reach some compromise. If the treehouse does not violate the architectural guidelines, it should be approved based upon those documents.

(Getty Images)
HOA seeks solutions to its homeless problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your association should have trespassing signs posted by the entrances to your community. You can advise homeowners to call 311 for assistance with the police department to remove trespassers from the community. You may consider hiring a security service to patrol the community, even if it is just a roving guard that comes through the community during a 24-hour period to remove the transients prior to them calling the police department for assistance.

(Getty Images)
Best to wait for written approval before starting project
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners should absolutely avoid beginning an architectural project unless they receive written approval from their HOA board. When you don’t receive a formal written approval, unwanted consequences occur.

Under NRS 116.2111 (1a), a unit owner may make any improvements or alterations to his or her un ...
Condo owner may be restricted with solar panels
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the roof is “shared” by seven other owner you may be restricted as to the installation of the solar panels.

(Getty Images)
Cars with expired car registrations becoming a problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A vehicle cannot be towed solely because the vehicle’s registration has expired. The unregistered vehicle could be towed if there was another regulation that was being violated.

(Getty Images)
HOA board candidate can have addresses, not names
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada law, associations must provide a list of the mailing addresses of each unit, which must not include the names of the unit owners or tenants.

Homeowners get HOA fine without notification
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your association should have sent you a courtesy/warning letter that you were in violation. Prior to assessing a fine on your account, your association should have sent you a hearing notice. You can appeal their decision. You should ask the association to waive the fine. Contact the community manager to find out why you were fined without a hearing.

Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The HOA and police have contacted the owner and his property manager when they have chased vagrants from their unit. However, the owner and property manage are indifferent and have done nothing to properly secure the unit.

GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, he ...
New law helps protect homeowners’ private information
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In addition to imposing cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations’ online assessment payment processors, SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, helps HOA protect homeowners’ private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Adam H. Clarkson
New law improves online protections for homeowners
By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com

Pursuant to SB 378, that was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million dollars in cyber-security insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.”

More stories
HOA wants homeowner to remove treehouse
HOA wants homeowner to remove treehouse
HOA seeks solutions to its homeless problem
HOA seeks solutions to its homeless problem
Best to wait for written approval before starting project
Best to wait for written approval before starting project
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 9
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 9
Officers facing misconduct claims shouldn’t be named publicly, police union lawsuit claims
Officers facing misconduct claims shouldn’t be named publicly, police union lawsuit claims
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS